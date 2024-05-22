Misa Hylton responds to video of Diddy assaulting Cassie: ‘I know exactly how she feels’

Misa Hylton, the mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ eldest son, spoke out on Tuesday following the release of security video showing Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Hylton, who shares 30-year-old son Justin Combs with Diddy, released a statement on Instagram about the 2016 video, which shows Diddy kicking, dragging, and throwing Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. The mogul’s action in the video match allegations Ventura made against Diddy in a now-settled 2023 lawsuit.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her,” Hylton wrote alongside images of Diddy’s sons Justin Combs, Quincy Brown and Christian Combs, and his daughters Chance Combs, D’Lila Combs, Jessie Combs, and Love Combs. “I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.”

“These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams,” she added. “Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them.”

Sean Combs and Misa Hylton attend Sean Combs’ 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on Dec. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs)

“Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it,” Hylton concluded.

Diddy apologized for his actions in a video posted to Instagram after CNN published the footage on May 18. The mogul said he was “truly sorry” for the assault that he claims occurred during “the darkest times” in his life.

“I was f—ed up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses,” Diddy said. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. Disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to be a better man. Each and every day.”

Ventura’s lawyer Meredith Firetog, partner at Wigdor LLP, condemned Diddy’s apology in a statement to People.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” Firetog said. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday.”

“That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation,” she added, “and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Diddy has been accused of sexual assault by multiple people in several lawsuits since Ventura filed her legal action against him in November 2023, according to Forbes. In her filing, Ventura accused him of numerous offenses, including rape, sex trafficking, emotional and physical abuse.