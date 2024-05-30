Everything you wanted to know about the convicted felon ex-president 

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

On Thursday, a New York jury found former President Donald Trump guilty of criminal charges related to the former president’s alleged coverup of hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. After two days of deliberation, the jury returned guilty verdicts on 34 of 34 criminal charges, officially surpassing Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert as the GOP’s top crime boss.

Before you put all your money into upside-down flags and “Free Donald Trump” T-shirts, theGrio put together a list of preliminary questions you may have about America’s favorite convicted felon.

Is Donald Trump going to jail?

While it would be hilarious to see Trump in a jumpsuit that matches his skin tone, it is unlikely.

Each of the 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree carries a maximum of four years. However, Trump does not have a criminal record and his felonies are not classified as violent, so most experts believe he will likely receive probation or home confinement. In the rare case that Trump is sentenced to prison, it will likely be less than a year.

Plus he’s white.

Can Trump still vote?

In short, yes.

Trump is registered to vote in Florida, where convicted felons are not allowed to vote until they complete their prison sentence. However, Florida honors the voting laws in the state where the felony conviction occurs. And, according to a 2021 New York state law, any person convicted of a felony is eligible to vote upon release from incarceration — even if they are on probation or parole. Even if the judge sentences Trump to a term of incarceration on his July 11 sentencing date, the convicted felon is expected to appeal the decision, which will push his unlikely prison term past the 2024 November election, according to USA Today.

Plus, he’s white.

Can he still be president?

While he can’t buy a gun or get TSA PreCheck, there is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that disqualifies a convicted felon from serving as president. It’s not like the president is in charge of any kind of weapons or has a high-ranking post office job.

In fact, Trump’s felony conviction may help him become president.

Last week, 24% of Trump supporters said a guilty verdict would make them more likely to vote for Trump while only 7% said they would be less likely to vote for him in the upcoming election. The results reflect a 2013 study that shows white men with felony convictions are 125% more likely to be offered a job than Black men with the same education and experience.

I’m sure the Trump campaign is sending messages right now asking donors to put some money on his books.

What is Black Twitter saying?

The Trump conviction ranks somewhere between when the Queen of England died and when we got our superpowers (Shhhhh … Don’t tell anyone)

BREAKING: DONALD TRUMP GUILTY ON ALL 34 COUNTS! HE IS NOW A CONVICTED FELON. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 30, 2024

Y’all gonna storm Rikers now? — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) May 30, 2024

Nice to see the Mets no longer having the worst record in New York this year — mikey (@mjd_analysis) May 30, 2024

I hope Alvin Bragg got a quiet moment to himself to listen to Not Like Us after the verdict was read. https://t.co/gmGnSpsbWU — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 30, 2024

Simply put, they’re taking it in stride.

What does Donald Trump have to say about this:

Who cares what a convicted felon has to say? Plus …

You know.

Michael Harriot is a writer, cultural critic and championship-level Spades player. His NY Times bestseller Black AF History: The Unwhitewashed Story of America is available in bookstores everywhere.