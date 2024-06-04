Colman Domingo to star in ‘The Four Seasons’ Netflix series with Tina Fey, Steve Carell

Colman Domingo is adding a new TV role to his résumé.

The actor, 54, has been cast to star in a new Netflix comedy series, “The Four Seasons,” alongside previously announced cast members Tina Fey and Steve Carell, the streamer revealed on Monday in a press release.

The series, written and executive produced by Fey, is a TV adaption of the 1981 Universal Pictures film of the same name that was written and directed by Alan Alda and starred Carol Burnett, according to the release.

Original director Alda will produce the Netflix series, alongside Fey. Lang Fisher, Tracey Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond round out the list of executive producers for the project, which is expected to begin production later this year. Fisher and Wigfield also have writing credits on the series.

Colman Domingo attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 14, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Credit: Photo byMatt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

“The Four Seasons” is just the latest project added to Domingo’s busy 2024 slate. The actor is set to play Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, “Michael,” and directs and stars in a movie musical about music icon Nat King Cole. The musical will be Domingo’s directorial debut.

“I’ve been working on it quietly for a few years,” he said about the Nat King Cole project in an episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast in January. “It’s something I’m looking forward to putting together with some great partners.”

In the same interview, Domingo dished about his role as Joe in the “Michael” biopic, which stars Michael’s real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the King of Pop. Acclaimed director Antoine Fuqua will direct the film, which is set for release in 2025.

“It’s exciting to do it with Jaafar,” Domingo shared at the time. “Jermaine Jackson’s son is playing Michael, and he is breathtaking, and I think Graham King, the producer, has assembled an incredible cast.”

“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson, as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon,” he continued. “Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front-row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation.”

Domingo’s upcoming projects follow his first Academy Award nomination for his role as civil rights icon Bayard Rustin in the Netflix film “Rustin.”