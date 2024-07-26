Netflix chairman’s donation to Kamala Harris campaign sparks #CancelNetflix boycott

Netflix executive chairman Reed Hastings donated $7 million to Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, leading to calls for a Netflix boycott.

The hashtag #CancelNetflix is trending on social media after it was revealed that Hastings donated “the largest single campaign contribution the streaming mogul has ever made,” according to Variety. Hastings cited President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump’s “depressing” debate as part of the reason behind his donation, saying in an interview with The Information that “we are in the game again” with Harris’ new campaign.

Right-wing pundits and critics of the Harris campaign were quick to call out for widespread Netflix boycott on X (Twitter) after the news was revealed on Thursday.

“Just cancelled @netflix due to @reedhastings $7 million political donation to Kamala Harris. #boycott #netflix #BoycottNetflix,” user @TX_Vet_MAGA said.

Trump supporter Vicki McCann commented on a tweet about the donation, writing, “Boycott Netflix. I’m canceling my subscription @netflix.”

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis also commented on social media, saying “This is only the beginning,” with a link to the news of the boycott.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) –

Supporters of Harris’ presidential campaign were quick to point out the hypocrisy as Trump donated to Harris’ reelection campaign when she was Attorney General of California. According to records obtained by CBS News, “Trump made a $5,000 donation in 2011, months after she was first sworn in, and another $1,000 donation in 2013, one year before she was reelected for a second term.”

“If you want to cancel Netflix because they donated to Kamala Harris, perhaps you should cancel Donald Trump too for donating to her? 🤔 #WeChooseKamala #KamalaHarris2024 #MakeAmericaLaughAgain,” user Piyush Mittal wrote on X.

The social media calls for a boycott come just one day after Harris made her presence known on another social media platform: TikTok. The vice president joined the Chinese-owned short-form video platform on Thursday after becoming a “coconut queen” meme sensation on social media. She already has over 1.8 million TikTok followers and counting.

“Well I’ve heard that recently, I’ve been on the For You page, so I thought I’d get on here myself,” Harris said in her first post on the social media platform.

Harris’ Deputy Campaign Manager Rob Flaherty told People that “our job as a campaign is to break through the noise and make sure we’re talking to voters wherever they are—TikTok is one of those landscapes, and we’re leaving no stone unturned.”

His statement has proven to be true as Harris not only created a TikTok this week, but she also appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” to urge Americans to vote. The vice president appeared in a pre-taped segment on the series finale of the reality show, which is now available to stream on Paramount+, according to the Associated Press.

“Hi, everyone. It’s Kamala Harris. Each day, we’re seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love — openly and with pride,” she said in the segment. “So, as we fight back against these attacks, no one is alone. We are all in this together, and your vote is your power, so please make sure your voice is heard this November and register to vote.”