Colman Domingo to play Joe Jackson in Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic

Colman Domingo has been cast to play Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

The acclaimed 54-year-old actor, who was nominated for his first Oscar on Tuesday, told Variety in an interview that he’s “excited” to star as the infamous patriarch in the film “Michael,” which will be directed by Antoine Fuqua. Domingo joins Michael Jackson’s real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who will be playing the King of Pop.

“It’s exciting to do it with Jaafar,” Domingo said during an upcoming episode of Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast. “Jermaine Jackson’s son is playing Michael, and he is breathtaking, and I think Graham King, the producer, has assembled an incredible cast.”

Colman Domingo attends the “If Beale Street Could Talk” premiere during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre in September 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson, as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon,” he continued. “Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front-row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation.”

According to the official synopsis, “Michael” will showcase the legendary singer’s life from his early years in the Jackson 5 to his time as global superstar and many of the controversies that followed. The movie will “bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Recommended Stories

As the manager of the Jackson 5, Joe Jackson was instrumental in the their success, but he was also accused of physical and emotional abuse by his children, including Michael. Director Fuqua said that Domingo has the “incredible range” needed to bring the controversial father to life in the new film.

“Colman puts in the work to deeply inhabit his characters and understand their true essence and motivation,” Fuqua shared. “I’m grateful to be working with an actor with his passion and ability to portray the many sides of Joe Jackson: a husband, a father and a manager.”

Domingo’s cast announcement comes on the heels of his first Oscar nomination for best actor for his performance as civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in the Netflix film “Rustin.” He also received BAFTA award, Golden Globe award and Screen Actors Guild award nominations for his portrayal.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.