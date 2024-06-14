‘Power Book IV: Force” to end after three seasons, Joseph Sikora announces

“Power Book IV: Force” is coming to an end.

Lead actor Joseph Sikora announced in an Instagram video on Thursday that the “Power” spinoff focused on his character, Tommy Egan, will end after its third season. Sikora walks through the show’s set in the video, which was also shared on the Starz and Power pages.

“When Gary Lennon and the other writers and I were mapping out our third season, we saw that we were telling a complete story, and that this was the perfect opportunity to stay true to our artistic vision and make this the final chapter in Tommy’s journey in Chicago,” Sikora said in the Instagram post.

“But don’t worry. Tommy’s journey is far from over with,” he added. “We’re just getting warmed up, and I can’t wait to show you what we have planned next. I want to give a big shout out to all the players: the cast, the crew from ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ and tell you to tune in. Because ghosts never die, and power never ends.”

Joseph Sikora attends a “Power Book IV: Force” premiere on Jan. 28, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Showrunner Gary Lennon shared a statement with Variety on the series, saying it’s “bittersweet to write the fulfilling ending of this chapter in Tommy’s journey, a character myself and fans have grown to love over the past decade.

“Season 3 will question everything we thought we knew of Tommy’s world and I promise you it will not disappoint!” Lennon said, per Variety. “Although this may be the end of the road for ‘Force,’ there is much more expansive, compelling storytelling for the characters within the Power Universe.”

One of the “Power Universe” stories is a prequel series, titled “Origins,” which will explore Tommy and Ghost (Omari Hardwick) during their early years, according to executive producer 50 Cent.

“You asked, I answered. Young Ghost and Tommy coming your way,” the rapper-producer said on X (Twitter) in March.

Starz confirmed that it’s developing “Origin,” according to Variety, with “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” showrunner Sascha Penn executive producing the prequel series.