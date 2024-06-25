Lauryn Hill and the Fugees announce ‘Miseducation’ 2024 fall tour dates

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees are heading back on the road.

The group is extending their tour, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of Hill’s 1998 album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” and the Fugees’ hit album “The Score,” according to Variety.

Hill’s son, YG Marley, will join the group, coheadlining all dates. Marley previously joined the Fugees during their performance at Coachella festival in April. The 21-date tour will begin in Florida on Aug. 9 with additional shows scheduled in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and other American cities.

Singers Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean of The Fugees perform onstage during Weekend 2 – Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024, in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella) –

The European leg of the tour kicks off on Oct. 12 with stops planned in London, Manchester, Paris, and Amsterdam. “Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, June 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time,” according to Variety.

Hill was forced to cancel the tour’s original dates in November 2023 after coming down with a “vocal strain” and prescribed steroid use to treat the ailment.

“I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time,” Hill said in an Instagram post at the time per Variety. “In order to prevent any long-term negative affect [sic] on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.”

See full list of Hill and the Fugees’ 2024 fall tour dates below:

08-09 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

08-11 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

08-16 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

08-18 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

08-21 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

08-23 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

08-25 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

08-28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

08-30 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08-31 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

09-04 Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

09-06 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

09-07 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09-13 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

09-15 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09-17 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

09-20 Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

09-21 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

10-12 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

10-14 London, England – The O2

10-18 Paris, France – Accor Arena

10-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome