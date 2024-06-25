Lauryn Hill and the Fugees announce ‘Miseducation’ 2024 fall tour dates
Hill’s son, YG Marley, will join the group co-headlining all dates.
Lauryn Hill and the Fugees are heading back on the road.
The group is extending their tour, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of Hill’s 1998 album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” and the Fugees’ hit album “The Score,” according to Variety.
Hill’s son, YG Marley, will join the group, coheadlining all dates. Marley previously joined the Fugees during their performance at Coachella festival in April. The 21-date tour will begin in Florida on Aug. 9 with additional shows scheduled in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and other American cities.
The European leg of the tour kicks off on Oct. 12 with stops planned in London, Manchester, Paris, and Amsterdam. “Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, June 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time,” according to Variety.
Hill was forced to cancel the tour’s original dates in November 2023 after coming down with a “vocal strain” and prescribed steroid use to treat the ailment.
“I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time,” Hill said in an Instagram post at the time per Variety. “In order to prevent any long-term negative affect [sic] on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.”
See full list of Hill and the Fugees’ 2024 fall tour dates below:
08-09 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
08-11 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre
08-16 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
08-18 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
08-21 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
08-23 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
08-25 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
08-28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
08-30 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08-31 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
09-04 Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
09-06 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
09-07 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09-13 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
09-15 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09-17 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
09-20 Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
09-21 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
10-12 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
10-14 London, England – The O2
10-18 Paris, France – Accor Arena
10-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome