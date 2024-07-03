Angela Simmons ‘deeply regrets’ wearing gun-shaped purse to BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards were filled with viral moments that have had social media buzzing in the days since. Amid the think pieces, critiques, and online discourse, many raised a brow at Angela Simmons’ red carpet look. On Sunday, Simmons stepped onto the award show’s carpet in a strapless, emerald green Casze Atelier gown paired with a green bedazzled gun-shaped clutch.

As pictures surfaced of the star posing with the accessory held like a weapon, pointing it toward red-carpet photographers, the look quickly sparked controversy on social media.

“Idk…Angela Simmons doing that on the red carpet just isn’t sitting right with me,” one user wrote on X. “She knows firsthand the devastation of gun violence in our community, yet that’s how she chose to pose at an award show?”

Another added, “Angela Simmons, that bag wasn’t fashion. It was tacky babes.”

Many users were shocked by Simmons’ choice to carry the firearm-inspired purse, considering that her ex-fiancé and son’s father, Sutton Tennyson, was a victim of gun violence. In 2018, Tennyson was fatally shot 13 times in his home following a heated argument. In light of the growing criticism surrounding the former reality star’s fashion choices, Simmons took to Instagram stories to “address the recent incident involving the green purse” seen at the BET Awards.

“When I chose the purse, I believed it was cute and unique, and I made a poor decision in using it as an accessory to amplify my beauty,” she wrote in a now-expired Instagram stories post, per People magazine. “I deeply regret that this item, which symbolizes a gun, was inappropriate and insensitive, especially given my personal and community experiences with gun violence.”

She continued: “By carrying this purse, I did not intend to promote gun violence in any way. It was a mistake that does not define who I am or my commitment to ending gun violence. To anyone who was hurt or offended by my actions, I offer my deepest apologies.”

Sharing an understanding of the pain and hurt gun violence can cause, Simmons highlighted her ongoing efforts to stop gun violence, explaining how she has “personally lost my partner, the father of my child, to gun violence” and has witnessed its devastating effects on the Black community.

“Moving forward, I will continue my dedication to making peace a reality for millions of children and families across America who, like mine, have been directly impacted by gun violence,” she wrote at the conclusion of her statement. “I ask for your understanding and forgiveness and hope you can accept my sincere apology. While this incident was a misstep, I will not allow it to define my moral compass or my commitment to promoting peace and ending gun violence.”