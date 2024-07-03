Colman Domingo says Michael Jackson biopic will ‘shine a different light’ on ‘complicated’ star

Colman Domingo opens up about the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

The 54-year-old actor, who stars as Jackson patriarch Joe Jackson in the film, told Entertainment Tonight that “Michael” will “shine a different light on Michael Jackson.” The biopic will show the King of Pop’s “triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances,” according to the official synopsis.

“Michael Jackson is undeniably one of the most prolific artists that has ever been on this planet,” Domingo told the outlet at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30. “He’s a complicated human being, and I think what the film will do is tell the story of a very complicated person.”

“Honestly, I think it’s gonna surprise people what we’re gonna do with this film,” he added. “It’s gonna be epic.”

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who stars as the “Beat It” singer, joins Domingo in the film. The “Sing Sing” actor sang Jaafar Jackson’s praises, telling ET that audiences are going to be “blown away” when they watch “Jaafar Jackson and what he does.”

Michael Jackson performs on stage during his “HIStory” world tour concert on Nov. 10, 1996, at Ericsson Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) –

“There’s sort of this spiritual connection that he has with his late uncle. It’s beautiful,” Domingo shared.

Nia Long will play the Jackson family matriarch, Katherine Jackson. Juliano Krue Valdi, 9, stars as a young Michael Jackson, and Miles Teller is cast as Michael Jackson’s lawyer and manager John Branca.

Jaafar Jackson is the son of Jermaine Jackson, who performed alongside Michael Jackson and fellow brothers Tito Jackson, Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson during their Jackson 5 days in the 1960s and ‘70s. The group later added brother Randy Jackson and changed their name to The Jacksons.

Recommended Stories

As the manager of the Jackson 5, Joe Jackson was instrumental in their success, but he was also accused of physical and emotional abuse by his children, including the late singer. Director Antoine Fuqua said that Domingo has the “incredible range” needed to bring the controversial father to life in the new film.

“Colman puts in the work to deeply inhabit his characters and understand their true essence and motivation,” Fuqua shared in an interview with Variety. “I’m grateful to be working with an actor with his passion and ability to portray the many sides of Joe Jackson: a husband, a father and a manager.”

“Michael” is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.