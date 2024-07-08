Aldis Hodge reveals ‘Cross’ premiere date at Essence Festival

Detective Alex Cross is headed to a TV screen near you.

Aldis Hodge, who will star as the Washington, D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist in “Cross,” announced the official release date of the upcoming Prime Video series at the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on Saturday. The 37-year-old actor, who is also producing the project, revealed the news while speaking to moderator Bevy Smith on the “Meet Aldis Hodge on the Center Stage: Presented by Prime Video’s Culture Rated” panel.

“Cross” will be available to stream on Prime Video on Nov. 14, according to Hodge, who emphasized the series’ focus on “brotherhood, family, and Black love.” Based on characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series, “Cross” follows Detective Cross as he digs into “the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers,” according to the official synopsis.

“As Alex and his partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’ past appears, aiming to destroy what he’s done to keep his grieving family, career, and life together,” the synopsis reads per a press release.

Besides Hodge and Mustafa, the “Cross” cast also includes Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford and Ryan Eggold. The character of Alex Cross was first portrayed by Morgan Freeman in the 1997 film “Kiss the Girls.” Freeman reprised the character in 2001’s “Along Came a Spider,” with Tyler Perry taking over the role in a 2012 reboot, “Alex Cross.”

Created and executive produced by showrunner Ben Watkins, “Cross” has already been renewed for a second season. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television with Patterson, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Craig Siebels, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost joining as executive producers.

Check out the teaser trailer below: