Bronny joining the Lakers is LeBron James’ ‘greatest accomplishment’ in the NBA, says the proud dad

The apple hasn’t fallen too far from the tree in the James family, and LeBron James couldn’t be more proud. Last month, during the 2024 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers formally selected Bronny James to join the team this upcoming season. Having also re-signed the team’s power forward, LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play at the same time and on the same team in NBA history.

“When it comes to basketball, it’s the greatest accomplishment I’ve ever had,” LeBron James told the Today Show. “I’ve done it all as an individual, but there’s no greater accomplishment that will be able to overtake me being able to be on the same floor as my son. It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened.”

Bronny began his collegiate basketball journey at the University of Southern California (USC) in 2023. Shortly after committing to the university’s team, Bronny, who had a previously undiagnosed congenital heart defect, went into cardiac arrest during a pre-season workout last year. Since making his return to the collegiate courts and declaring for the NBA Draft this spring, the 19-year-old basketball player has been focused on building a name for himself within the industry.

“I’m … trying to get my name out for myself. I just want to come in and get my work in and get better every day. I never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad, ” said Bronny, as previously reported by theGrio “It’s for sure amplified the amount of pressure. I’ve already seen it in (social) media and on the internet and stuff talking about (how) I might not deserve an opportunity. But I’ve been dealing with stuff like this for my whole life. It’s nothing different. It’s more amplified for sure, but I can get through it.”

“I don’t know if people really understand Bronny. He doesn’t care.” James told ESPN about his son’s reaction to critics. “When I came in [as a rookie], I wanted people to like me, and some of the things that people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career… Everything that’s being said about him…He doesn’t even listen to that stuff.”

Regardless of social media’s opinions on Bronny’s drafting, James is particularly excited to not only make history but ultimately play with his eldest son. Moments after Bronny was drafted, LeBron took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos and videos captioned “LEGACY!!!!!!”

Though the father is excited to have his son join him on the courts, the previous NBA MVP has expressed his anxiety when watching his son play basketball.

“It’s hard,” he said as his son played for USC. “I get more anxiety, and I sweat more watching college basketball — especially my son now — than I’ve ever done in my life.”

Though Bronny will be watching his father take center stage during the 2024 Paris Olympics, the two are scheduled to play together when the NBA resumes play next season.