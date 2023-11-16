Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt joins Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Spelman’s Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. chapter welcomes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara to its sisterhood.

If you attended an HBCU or are part of a “Divine Nine” Greek organization, you know that following the excitement of homecoming season comes the “probate” season. Probates — or new member presentations — are a tradition commemorating a chapter’s welcome of new members. This week, the Mu Pi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College welcomed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, into its sisterhood.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend Variety’s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 30, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety)

On Wednesday evening, the sophomore made her debut alongside the chapter’s other Fall 2023 initiates.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she said in a video from the presentation.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is the first historically Black sorority. Today, it is one of the four historically Black sororities in the Divine Nine. Since starting her collegiate journey at Spelman in 2022, both Jolie and her daughter have shared their appreciation of the sisterhood within the HBCU.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” the actress wrote in an Instagram post. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Jolie adopted Jolie-Pitt in 2005 from an orphanage in Hawassa, Ethiopia. Despite being seven months old when she was adopted, Jolie-Pitt maintains a connection to her Ethiopian heritage and has followed in her adoptive parents’ humanitarian efforts. In 2019, Jolie-Pitt sat down with Ethiopia’s first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde, and she also launched a jewelry collection with Robert Procop in which all proceeds were donated to the House of Ruth Shelters, which supports women and children escaping domestic violence.

“My daughter is from Ethiopia,” said Jolie in an interview with Time 100. “And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman, and her connection to her country, her continent is her own, and it’s something I only stand back in awe of.”

As a new member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Jolie-Pitt will hopefully continue her efforts through the sorority’s principles of “sisterhood, scholarship, and service to all mankind.”

