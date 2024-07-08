Pusha T continues ‘Grindin’’ with Pharrell as Louis Vuitton’s latest ambassador

Pusha T and Pharrell Williams have taken their longstanding tradition of collaboration and officially “made it fashion.”

Just one month after the rapper and producer debuted a new Clipse song during the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, the legacy label announced Pusha as its latest ambassador for menswear — the department Williams heads.

“The Maison and Men’s Creative Director [Williams] are pleased to welcome the artist as the newest House Ambassador, beginning a new chapter of Louis Vuitton’s longstanding commitment to the musical arts,” the brand wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring images from Pusha’s campaign.

This announcement also signals the brand’s forthcoming direction. In a statement, per Women’s Wear Daily, the fashion house also expressed excitement about reuniting two longtime collaborators.

Pusha and Louis Vuitton may not go way back, but from growing up in Virginia Beach together to releasing earthshattering hit after hit together, he and Williams certainly do. The “Runaway” rapper was already arguably an unofficial ambassador for LV menswear; he walked alongside his brother and other Clipse member “No Malice” during Williams’ debut Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show in Paris last year and again in January.

Recommended Stories

“Their shared history promises dynamic future avenues of expression and further affirms the Maison’s ambassadorial circle to be those forging today’s contemporary landscape across industries and fields,” read a release, per Billboard.

This move also underscores a trend: Williams’ intention to collaborate with as much of his creative circle as possible.

Since succeeding Virgil Abloh at the helm of LV’s menswear last year, A-listers like Beyoncé, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have attended his shows, the first of which included a musical set by Jay-Z. Rihanna helped kick off Williams’ tenure by starring in his first ad campaign, and Tyler, the Creator, was tapped to design his own capsule collection.

“Pusha T’s role as house ambassador underscores Louis Vuitton’s vision of bringing together diverse cultural influences to build powerful storytelling within its storied menswear universe. The Maison looks forward to this exciting collaborative journey ahead,” the brand noted.

Coupled with this announcement was news that Williams will also produce an upcoming Clipse album.