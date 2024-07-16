Andra Day, Mo’Nique, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor star in trailer for new Lee Daniels movie ‘Deliverance’

Andra Day, Mo’Nique, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor are teaming up to appear in “Deliverance,” a new film by director Lee Daniels.

The drama film, which is inspired by a true story, follows struggling single mother Ebony Jackson (Day). Jackson moves her family into a new home for a “fresh start” after “fighting her personal demons,” according to the official synopsis, per a press release. “When strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children,” the synopsis reads.

“It’s a thriller, it’s horror, but it’s also a family drama. It’s genre-bending,” Day tells People in an interview. “It’s also a movie about faith, which is really important to me too.”

Day says that it was “incredible” to be on set alongside Ellis-Taylor and Mo’Nique, women she says are “at the top of their game and at the top of their craft and are still hungry, still wanting to do their best, still have that fire and will not stop until they get it.”

Mo’Nique as Cynthia Henry in “The Deliverance.” (Photo by Aaron Ricketts/Netflix) –

“Deliverance” reunites Daniels with Day, who gave an Oscar-nominated performance in his film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” The actress says that “Billie” was her first movie and she was frequently told by others in the industry that Holiday was going to be “the hardest character” she’d ever play, but that wasn’t her experience.

“No, that’s not true!” Day said about Holiday being a difficult character, People reported. “Which is great, because doing the work with Lee, and because he’s such a phenomenal director, he was looking for something so specific and so nuanced. He challenged me more and was able to pull more out of me.”

“Deliverance” is also the second collaboration between Daniels and Mo’Nique since the two reconciled a couple of years ago. They were involved in a 13-year feud, which stemmed from Mo’Nique’s refusal to promote Daniels’ 2009 film “Precious.” In 2022, Daniels apologized to Mo’Nique, who won an Oscar for her performance, ending their feud and paving the way for the creation of the 2023 horror film “The Reading,” and “Deliverance.”

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” he told Mo’Nique during one of her comedy shows, according to NBC News. “She was my best friend,” he continued, addressing the crowd. “My best friend. Y’all think that ‘Precious’ was just … that was God working through both of us. And we gonna f—ing do it again. I love you. I love you. I love you.”

“Deliverance” will be available to watch in select theaters on Aug.16 and available to stream on Netflix on Aug. 30. Check out the trailer below: