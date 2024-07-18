Missy Elliott’s song ‘The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)’ transmitted to planet Venus, NASA announces

Missy Elliott can now be heard in space.

The rapper’s song “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly” was transmitted at the speed of light — approximately 158 million miles — from Earth to Venus, which is her “favorite planet,” NASA’s Deep Space Network announced on Friday.

Elliott is the first rapper to ever have a song played in space. NASA transmitted The Beatles’ “Across the Universe” in 2008, according to People, but no hip-hop song has ever been spacebound until now.

Brittany Brown, director of the Digital and Technology Division, Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., initially “pitched ideas to Missy’s team to collaborate with the agency,” according to a NASA press release. Brown released a statement about last week’s historic transmission, noting “both space exploration and Missy Elliott’s art have been about pushing boundaries.”

“Missy has a track record of infusing space-centric storytelling and futuristic visuals in her music videos so the opportunity to collaborate on something out of this world is truly fitting,” she added.

Elliott expressed her excitement about the transmission, sharing that she chose Venus because of what the planet represents.

“I still can’t believe I’m going out of this world with NASA through the Deep Space Network when ‘The Rain’ (Supa Dupa Fly) becomes the first ever hip-hop song to transmit to space!,” Elliott said in the press release. “I chose Venus because it symbolizes strength, beauty, and empowerment and I am so humbled to have the opportunity to share my art and my message with the universe!”

Elliott’s historic space transmission follows a whirlwind few years for the rapper. In 2019, she was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards for her legendary and impactful career. Two years later, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to music, and The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation recognized the four-time Grammy Award winner last year when she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — making her the first ever woman hip-hop artist to be honored.

Elliott is currently performing on her “Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience” tour with fellow artists and friends Ciara, Timbaland and Busta Rhymes.