The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards was full of unforgettable Black fashion moments

In an evening celebrating music, 50 years of hip hop, and the unpredictable, Black stars slayed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

Loading the player...

Stepping into the VMAs, where anything can happen — and this year, Black celebs reminded fans we can rock anything. The 2023 VMAs got underway on Tuesday night, and as fans enjoyed highly anticipated performances and appearances by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Wayne, Diddy, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and more, here at theGrio, we are still reflecting on some of the style choices from the Video Music Award’s pink carpet.

Cardi B

Cardi B attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ahead of her energy-packed “Bongos” performance alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B showcased her creative eye on the red carpet. In a custom Dilara Findikoglu gown, covered in metal duck clips — a coveted tool in Black hair salons — Cardi B subconsciously honored her place as most women’s natural hair goals and fashion inspiration.

“I’m a creative,” said Cardi B during the VMA pre-show interview. “I have to be creative with everything, my clothes, my pictures. I’m just a creative person, so my visions just have to come to life.”

Megan Thee Stallion

US rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody”. As the Houston Hottie eases her way back into the music scene, the rapper served sheer bawdy and glamour in an all-black custom Brandon Blackwood gown and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Nicki Minaj

US rapper and singer Nicki Minaj arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

As the evening’s host, Nicki Minaj, “Muva to the Barbz,” stepped out in her version of bridal Barbiecore in Dolce and Gabbana.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards(Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

It’s only September, but Doja Cat appeared to already be in the Halloween spirit as the rapper walked the carpet in a spidery look by Ap0cene with Monse accessorized with jewelry by Maria Tash and Nicole Rose.

Explore more Black fashion moments from the evening below:

2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Prince Derek Doll Prince Derek Doll attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Dometi Pongo Dometi Pongo attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Coco Jones Coco Jones attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in in Moschino FW23 Ready-To-Wear (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Ayra Starr Ayra Starr attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Doechii Doechii attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – GloRilla GloRilla attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Tinashe Tinashe attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Saweetie Saweetie attends the MTV Music Video Awards in Area Fall 2023 couture(Photo by John Nacion/WireImage) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – A Boogie Wit da Hoodie A Boogie Wit da Hoodie attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Myles B. O'Neal Myles B. O’Neal attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – NLE Choppa NLE Choppa attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Don Toliver Don Toliver attends the MTV Music Video Awards (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Young Prince Young Prince attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Kaliii Kaliii attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Pretty Vee Pretty Vee attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Kuai Li(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Offset Offset attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Ts Madison Ts Madison attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Bianca Belair and Montez Ford L-R) Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Tiffany Haddish Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Jason Wu(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Cyn Santana Cyn Santana attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Tayshia Adams Tayshia Adams attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Yung Miami Yung Miami attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in in Han Kjobenhavn (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Billy Porter Billy Porter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Saucy Santana Saucy Santana attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Sexyy Red Sexyy Red attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Wyclef Jean and family (L-R) Angelina Claudinelle Jean, Wyclef Jean and Claudinette Jean attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Yo Gotti and Angela L-R) Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Ashanti Ashanti attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Toosii Toosii attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Timbaland Timbaland attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Flo Milli Flo Milli attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Chloe Bailey Chloe Bailey attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Roberto Cavalli FW 2023 Ready-To-Wear (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Tommie Lee Tommie Lee attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Nessa Nessa attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Prince Derek Doll Prince Derek Doll attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.