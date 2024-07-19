Longtime Beyoncé stylist Zerina Akers aims to reinvent fashion rentals with new showroom

Zerina Akers, who has styled stars like Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and more, is pouring her sartorial expertise into a new business venture. Recently, the award-winning stylist and costume designer launched Saint Helen’s House, a multifaceted social club and home of The Show Must Go On, a high-end fashion rental showroom.

Located in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, Calif., the home is stocked with approximately 5,000 pieces, ranging from gowns to cocktail dresses, shoes, bags, daytime attire, belts, outfits curated by Akers, and more. The showroom’s racks and shelves are filled with a combination of vintage pieces the stylist-designer has collected through the years, recent runway capsules, streetwear fashion, and pieces from up-and-coming independent designers.

“We even have the $30,000 Gucci cape Beyoncé wore when she was pregnant to a basketball game. It’s not the one she wore, but it’s the same style,” Akers told WWD, explaining how the showroom offers rentals on pieces previously seen on some of her star clients.

However, what makes The Show Must Go On so unique is its range of clientele. Wanting to create a space for budding stylists and costume designers who may not have the requisite connections to pull from large fashion houses, Akers conceived the showroom as a means of making luxury and vintage fashion accessible. In addition to being an industry resource, the storefront also promotes sustainable shopping options for non-celebrity women.

“Initially, when I had the idea, I thought it would really cater to stylists and costume designers,” she explained. “But I decided to open the doors to the public, and that really changed the game. We’ve met such phenomenal women; such an awesome community of C-suite-level women and celebrities that come to us directly.”

She continued, “To be able to supply and support young stylists is a really interesting place to be in, just to be able to help them through. I just really want to give back through this space.”

Photo: Courtesy of Saint Helen’s House and The Show Must Go On –

Just as celebrities like Jordin Sparks have reportedly gone to the showroom for last-minute red-carpet looks, regular women have rented pieces for special events. In fact, Akers revealed how women behind the scenes of the entertainment industry have particularly benefited from the rental options.

“They’re not necessarily celebrities, but they’re going to all the same award shows. They’re going to all these different benefits. They’re constantly in need of a look,” she added, explaining that the showroom also offers personalized styling services because“Sometimes fashion can be overwhelming for people.”

Recommended Stories

For Akers, who also founded the virtual market Black Owned Everything to elevate the visibility of Black-owned brands, The Show Must Go On will hopefully help shift the stigma surrounding fashion rentals, with options ranging from $10 to $1,500.

“With social media, it’s become like, ‘Well, I wore it already or was photographed in it.’ Everybody has adopted these ideas that used to be very unique to celebrities” she said. “And people just want to look good; there’s a lot of content to create, and there are a lot of events to attend.”