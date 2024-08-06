‘Power Book II: Ghost’ drops its final trailer as series comes to a close

“Power Book II: Ghost” is preparing for its final season with a new trailer.

Starz released the trailer for season 4, part two of the hit series on Monday. This time around, Tariq is figuring out how closely he wants to be like his late father, Ghost (Omari Hardwick). The trailer begins with Michael Rainey Jr.’s Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige’s Monet, and LaToya Tonodeo’s Diana being held at gunpoint.

We then see clips of various characters, including Davis MacLean, played by Method Man, and Don Carter, played by Michael Ealy. The trailer also teases the reunion between Tariq and his mom, Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton), who has been in witness protection for the majority of the series run, per People.

According to the official synopsis, this season of “Power Book II: Ghost” will follow Tariq as “he finds himself in an eerily similar situation, just like his late father, Ghost, stuck between a rock and a hard place, with the choice to leave the game or take over.”

“Entrapped by Detective Carter, the Tejada family realizes their safety is not guaranteed. Monet fiercely fights for her family to become whole again, but is it too late?” the synopsis reads, per Digital Spy. “Noma is working her way to the top of the food chain. Meanwhile, her daughter, Anya, gets too close to the game, forcing Noma to think twice about her actions.”

Rainey opened about the new season of “Ghost” in an interview with People, saying “the fact that he doesn’t want to end up like his father is keeping him alive, but the fact that he doesn’t realize that he’s so similar to his father is pushing him closer to death.”

“You get to see Tariq’s literal battle every day, from him just literally becoming like Ghost, but he doesn’t even realize,” the actor added. “We’re diving into that this season and you’ll see the challenges that he faces because he’s kind of in denial. Tariq really doesn’t think he’s like Ghost, but the world knows. The world knows. That definitely will be brought to the forefront a lot more this season.”

Part two of season 4 of “Power Book II: Ghost” premieres Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.