If you’ve been sleeping on ‘Carl Weber’s The Family Business,’ please wake up and watch

I didn’t know how much I needed to watch Ernie Hudson play a drug dealer until I hit rock bottom.

Grief is not the most ideal way to discover a new television show, but it’s how I discovered “Carl Weber’s The Family Business” shortly after losing my mom to cancer.

I was back home, on my sister’s couch, needing to take a break from all the crying when I turned to Netflix (the first four seasons are available there; the fifth season is streaming on BET+).

It became a habit that continued when I found myself back on my own couch searching for a break from crying.

Before I continue, a disclaimer: some of what I may write next may read as shady, but I swear on my love of lower rent, I cherish this BET+ series.

Obviously, “Carl Weber’s The Family Business” comes from playwright Carl Weber, who I would describe as a secular Tyler Perry who takes notes.

And I hope Weber will take that as the compliment I intend it to be. Also, yes, I had to make the comparison just as he had to have his name in the title of the show.

The show stars Ernie Hudson, who plays L.C. Duncan, patriarch and C.E.O. of Duncan Motors, a legitimate business that serves as a front for their illegal activities.

First, he is 78. Getting older is a blessing, but if I am so fortunate, I pray I age like Ernie Hudson as opposed to POTUS and the sweet potato-colored ex-POTUS. One, we have to worry about taking a tumble, the other, now slurring to the point where people have to ask if his dentures are slipping. Meanwhile, Ernie Hudson is on BET+ doing tub scenes.

What a reminder to heed his advice to Men’s Health and eat a lot of fish.

But yes, Winston Zeddemore from “Ghostbusters” is playing James St. Patrick Sr. if instead of getting into politics, he sold cars in a show that’s like “Empire” with drugs fashioned after Black plays and soap operas.

L.C. Duncan’s wife is Charlotte Duncan, played by Valarie Pettiford, the mom from “Half and Half” who wasn’t Aunt Rachel on “Family Matters.”

Together they lead a family of criminals that includes hustlers, hitmen, hackers, etc. and the cast of kinfolk including Tami Roman, LisaRaye McCoy, Michael Jai White and Miguel A. Núñez Jr.

I won’t spoil it with details, but over the five seasons and counting, guest stars have included Clifton Powell, Sheila E., Ronreco Lee, Christian Keyes, Bern Nadette Stanis, and Patrick Duffy.

Now, the budget reflects the true state of the economy.

The show presents fine, though there are scenes where you notice a blurry background that suggests a stage set and some razzle dazzle in editing was done instead of finding a real park or whatever.

It doesn’t bother me because at least the wigs never look crazy.

That said, there is the occasional noticeable disparity between the character and the character’s wardrobe.

On a more recent episode of the show’s latest season, I couldn’t help but notice one of the sons of an alleged multimillionaire — and purportedly rich on his own accord — is wearing the fakest Gucci I’ve seen in years.

In the following episode, one of the nephews of said drug dealer with legitimate business ventures, a successful bounty hunter himself, is wearing some knockoff Louis Vuitton shades.

I love that this show’s production works with whatever budget allows — so long as most of it goes to the cast’s payroll.

Bad knockoffs or not, the show managed to get LisaRaye to wear a color that wasn’t white, and in the spirit of representation, there is a gay man with Smurf-colored hair hustling and pistol-whipping for the rainbow mafia. Every bit helps. I mean it.

As someone who watches all kinds of television for work, what I’ve come to appreciate now more than ever is something that can make me laugh even if unintentionally.

To be clear, there is no such thing as a distraction from the kind of pain you experience from losing a parent. Still, as I continue to mourn the loss of my mom, I have increasingly noticed how hard it can be for me to focus on anything for any extended period of time that doesn’t involve work — and even then, that is a requirement that demands effort.

I have devoured this show at rapid speed because it is a delightful spectacle that I hope never ends.

If you want to watch an amusing show about a family that screams talented tenth meets the trap who you kinda root for, “Carl Weber’s The Family Business” is it so please watch it.

I assume the show doesn’t need my help since it recently announced a New Orleans-based spinoff, “Carl Weber’s The Family Business New Orleans,” with a cast that includes Lela Rochon, Brandon T. Jackson, Pooch Hall, Quincy Brown, David Banner and others.

But one can’t assume anything is for certain in this era of television, so if you have not watched “Carl Weber’s The Family Business,” please share this and help spread the word.

I have to find joy wherever I can so I want this show to be on forever.



Michael Arceneaux is the New York Times bestselling author of “I Can’t Date Jesus, I Don’t Want To Die Poor,” and his latest essay collection, “I Finally Bought Some Jordans.”