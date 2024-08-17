How the next president can decide the future of the Supreme Court

Election 2024 will be about way more than picking a president.

In this week’s episode of theGrio Weekly, we share Part 3 of our interview with Jara Butler, chief impact officer at Supermajority Ed Fund, where we discuss the impact of the presidential election on the Supreme Court.

“Our Supreme Court justices are also seated for life,” Butler tells TheGrio. “There are a lot of folks that were not aware that these are people who are appointed, that there is an entire system that they have to go through and…whoever is elected president will have an opportunity to appoint at least two justices, maybe even three. And that can remake the entire court.”

The 2016 election of Donald Trump ushered in the selection of multiple right-leaning Supreme Court justices, including Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh, who both voted for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which effectively limited abortion rights.

With Trump on the ballot again, if he wins, he’ll more than likely seek another conservative to fill any seat that opens.

“When I’m talking to voters and when we are talking to voters, we let them know that essentially when you’re choosing the president, you’re also choosing SCOTUS. So choose wisely because of the fact that right now the balance of the court is 6 -3,” Butler says.

Butler also spoke about the impact of Project 2025.

“The thing about Project 2025 is that it takes advantage of the three branches of government, the executive branch, Congress, and SCOTUS. And essentially, it’s like a laundry list of, it’s a laundry list of a wish list of things that we want to roll back….From day one, all DEI programs that we could possibly, that are implemented right now with federal employees– that could be wiped away with just a stroke of a pet via executive order,” Butler explains.

