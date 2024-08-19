Prince Harry and Meghan meet with Afro-Colombian leaders to wrap up their first visit to Colombia

CALI, Colombia (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wrapped up their visit to Colombia on Sunday by participating in a forum on the challenges facing women of African descent as they participate in politics.

The couple also met with young people as part of a traditional music festival in the Pacific coast city of Cali.

The tour by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began Thursday at the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez, Colombia’s first Black vice president. The visit has been defined by cultural and social causes, in line with the couple’s support of the Archewell Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

Surrounded by the Afro-influenced sounds of drums, saxophones, marimbas and poetry, the couple sat in the front row hearing reflections from Black leaders at a forum called “Afro Women and Power.”

“I can feel this embrace from Colombia. It is incredible, thank you very much,” the Duchess of Sussex said in Spanish to the forum of Afro-Colombian women and leaders, revealing that she learned the language 20 years ago.

The role of leaders implies working “to reduce inequality and poverty” in Black communities, panelist Ana Granja said in describing challenges for female leaders in Colombia. She said the struggle of Black women to participate in politics is more complex because of racism and discrimination.

“Our living conditions make us strong, brave women,” Colombia’s vice president added. Márquez asked the couple to generate financial support and strengthen social programs for women affected by gender violence and youth.

The event’s objective was to show the work “to restore dignity to ethnic peoples” and promote actions for the development and welfare of women, children and adolescents, the vice president said.

A day earlier, Harry and his wife visited two towns recognized for preserving their African roots. They met with communities and their leaders in towns like San Basilio de Palanque in Cartagena, on Colombia’s Caribbean coast.

Their trip has included participation in a forum on digital security in Colombia’s capital, Bogota, where they advocated for mental health and the fight against cyberbullying of children and teens. They also visited a school and met with military members and veterans affected by decades of internal conflicts in Colombia.