Nicki Minaj reveals plastic surgery regrets

“Love your curves, and love your non-curves,” says rapper Nicki Minaj as she enters a new chapter of her life.

In a recent interview on “The Run-Through with Vogue” podcast, Nicki Minaj revealed some regrets about her previous cosmetic surgery. When the rapper rose to fame, Minaj turned heads with not only her verses but also her dramatic hourglass figure. Though she may have loved the look then, the “Pink Friday” rapper confessed that she doesn’t appreciate it as much now.

“I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this,” Minaj told the podcast hosts. “You’re going to — more than likely, not definitely, more than likely — look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was.’ That’s what happened to me.”

Minaj also admitted that, for a long time, she couldn’t listen to her old music or even look at old photos of herself, so much so that her ability to look back on them now confirmed she was entering a better mental space.

“I wasn’t able to look back at my old pictures because I didn’t like the way I looked. I didn’t like being skinny, having a flat butt, you know. Having boobs that didn’t sit high enough. It was a lot of things, and when I look back at myself now, I literally was like, ‘Oh, I’m about to look like that girl again,’ ” she explained.

Although she loves how her pre-surgery body looks now, Minaj explained how much being in the public eye once impacted her body confidence. For Minaj, transitioning from being a Trinidadian girl in Queens, New York, to being a rap superstar was “very scary” and felt equivalent to being thrown into a fish bowl.

“It does something, and you do have to reconnect,” she shared. “I think pregnancy could’ve played a role because seeing my son did remind me of myself so much. My real self. And it made me think, why didn’t I like this?”

Minaj also revealed that she recently underwent breast reduction surgery and loves the results. Having gone through her own struggles with body confidence, the rapper has consistently used her platform to uplift and empower her female fans. Promoting education and independence, Minaj is encouraging fans to “love your curves, and love your non-curves.”

“But seeing old photos, being able to look at old photos again made me realize, ‘These old photos are beautiful,’ she shared. “And that girls, right now in your life, you are beautiful; you are fine.”

