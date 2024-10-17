Watch: April Ryan breaks down her thoughts on Harris’ FOX interview

When Kamala Harris told Bret Baier her presidency wouldn't be a continuation Joe Biden's, it was a notable moment in her campaign. Will voters see the Vice President as the candidate of change?

April Ryan
Oct 17, 2024


During her FOX News interview on Wednesday, Kamala Harris said that, if elected as the 47th president of the United States, her presidency “will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency.”

The interview, contentious in nature, struck a different tone from Harris than previous interviews as the Democratic presidential nominee. The vice president’s direct answer to FOX’s Bret Baier was whether she would simply continue governing as President Biden has for the past three and half years.

“Let me be very clear: my presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency, and like every new president that comes into office, I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences, and fresh and new ideas,” Harris said emphatically.

The 59-year-old former U.S. senator and California attorney general added that she is the country’s next “generation of leadership.” Harris also noted that she did not spend the “majority” of her political career in Washington, D.C. 

Meanwhile, President Biden told theGrio exclusively last week in Milwaukee, “I have great confidence in her.” The 81-year-old commander in chief said he and Harris are “one in the same” and noted that many working on her presidential campaign also worked on his now-suspended campaign. 

Other standout moments of the FOX interview included a testy exchange over the issue of immigration and when Baier asked Harris if she considered Donald Trump’s followers “stupid.” 

The combative nature of the Q&A raised questions about how the American public would perceive Harris as a woman, particularly a Black woman, as studies make clear that women in politics are viewed differently than men.

