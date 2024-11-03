Kamala Harris gives self pep talk, takes dig at Trump during ‘SNL’ appearance 

“It was fun,” the vice president said after the live taping as she smiled and boarded Air Force Two.

Gerren Keith Gaynor
Nov 3, 2024
Maya Rudolph, Kamala Harris, SNL, theGrio.com
(Photo: NBC/Saturday Night Live)

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” just days before American voters decide whether or not she will be elected the 47th president of the United States. 

The Democratic presidential nominee joined comedian Maya Rudolph for a brief skit during the late-night comedy variety show’s cold open. Rudolph has famously portrayed a comedic, dramatized version of Harris on SNL throughout the election cycle. 

During the scene, Rudolph, as Kamala Harris, reflects on the last stretch of the campaign in a green room as she prepares for her final stop in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

“I wish I could talk to someone who’s been in my shoes, you know, a Black, South Asian woman running for president — preferably from the Bay Area,” says Rudolph’s version of Harris as she sits at a vanity mirror.

Suddenly, the real Kamala Harris emerges, wearing a matching Black suit and blouse adorned with her signature pearls. The live audience erupts in huge applause, causing Harris to pause her opening line. 

“You and me both sista!” says Harris, as the two Kamala Harrises greet each other. 

As Harris gives her fictional self a pep talk about winning the election, she took a quick jab at her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.

“I’m just here to remind you, you got this. Because you can do something your opponent cannot do: You can open doors,” said Harris. 

Trump went viral last week after struggling to open the door of a Trump-branded garbage truck during a campaign stop in Michigan. 

During the skit, Harris acknowledged her famous laugh, which is often used by Rudolph and others when impersonating Kamala Harris. “I don’t really laugh like that, do I?” said Harris. Rudolph’s Kamala Harris replied, “A little bit.”

As fictional Kamala Harris stares into her reflection of real Kamala Harris, the two declare the need to “Stop the chaos and end the drama-la” and “Keep calm-a-la and carry on-na-la” — a play on Harris’ first name.

At the end of their skit, Rudolph says, “I’m gonna vote for us,” to which Harris asks, “Any chance you are registered in Pennsylvania?”

“No, I am not,” says Rudolph. “It was worth a shot,” Harris replied.

Vice President Harris’ guest appearance on SNL was reported and later confirmed just a couple hours before the live broadcast. The appearance, no doubt, was a last-ditch effort to continue building momentum for the Harris-Walz campaign just two days before Election Day. 

Kamala Harris, theGrio.com
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 29: Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on the Ellipse on October 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. With one week remaining before Election Day, Harris delivered her “closing argument,” a speech where she outlined her plan for America and urged voters to “turn the page” on Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

National polling continues to show the presidential election between Harris and Trump remains a tight one. However, several polls show Harris slightly leading polls in key swing states she will need to win. 

A surprising poll result showed Harris leading Trump in Iowa, which has not voted for a Democrat since former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections. 

“What I’ve been hearing is that she’s winning,” said civil rights activist Melanie Campbell, chair of the Power of the Ballot Action Fund.

Campbell told theGrio, “It’s going to be a very close race,” but described seeing an “enthusiasm for her candidacy, especially amongst young people who see her as the future, who see her as change, who see her as a new generation.”

If Harris can beat out Trump on Tuesday night or whenever the race is called, she will make history as the nation’s first female, first Black female and first South Asian president of the United States. 

After filming the live show on SNL, reporters asked Harris how she liked the experience. “It was fun,” the vice president said as she smiled and boarded Air Force Two.

More Stories

Business

How a Black-owned radio station maintained independence for 50 years when other media went corporate

Style

Black-owned brands to shop from Oprah’s 2024 Favorite Things list

Style

Trailblazers in Fashion: The rise and impact of Black male models in the industry

Education

Inside a 1760 schoolhouse for Black children is a complicated history of slavery and resilience

Career

How to protect yourself from scammers offering fake jobs

Lifestyle

Celebrity Black women are the costume queens of Halloween

Lifestyle

Megan Thee Stallion reminds teens they are ‘never a bother’ with new mental health initiative

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

Sexyy Red votes for Kamala Harris after previously supporting Trump

Sexyy Red votes for Kamala Harris after previously supporting Trump

By TheGrio

‘Take our lives seriously,’ Michelle Obama pleads as she rallies for Kamala Harris in Michigan

‘Take our lives seriously,’ Michelle Obama pleads as she rallies for Kamala Harris in Michigan

By TheGrio

SZA and Keke Palmer Team Up for Hilarious Buddy Comedy: “One Of Them Days”

SZA and Keke Palmer Team Up for Hilarious Buddy Comedy: “One Of Them Days”

By Popviewers

Taylor Swift’s Past Glowing Comments About Diddy Come Back To Haunt Her

Taylor Swift’s Past Glowing Comments About Diddy Come Back To Haunt Her

By TheMix.net

SNL Gone Wild: 12 Behind the Scenes Stories of Saturday Night Live

SNL Gone Wild: 12 Behind the Scenes Stories of Saturday Night Live

By MovieMaker Magazine

‘SNL’ Slammed For Welcoming Alec Baldwin Back For First Time Since ‘Rust’ Shooting Case Dismissed

‘SNL’ Slammed For Welcoming Alec Baldwin Back For First Time Since ‘Rust’ Shooting Case Dismissed

By TheMix.net

‘Saturday Night’ Review: A Colorful Throwback To When ‘Saturday Night Live’ Was Actually Funny

‘Saturday Night’ Review: A Colorful Throwback To When ‘Saturday Night Live’ Was Actually Funny

By Bounding Into Comics

Denzel Washington, 69, Comes Unglued – Lashes Out At Fans In Heated NYC Exchange

Denzel Washington, 69, Comes Unglued – Lashes Out At Fans In Heated NYC Exchange

By TheMix.net