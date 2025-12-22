Ciara is ‘manifesting’ new music and a tour in 2026

It’s that time of year when many start putting intentions out into the universe — and Ciara Wilson has her sights set high as she looks ahead to 2026.

The 40-year-old R&B star is “manifesting” a major year filled with new music and a long-awaited return to the road.

“Oh my gosh, 2026, man. I’m manifesting more joy, more music, more success, you know what I’m saying?” the “Level Up” singer told People magazine on Thursday, Dec. 18, while attending the first-ever TikTok Awards.

“More zeros, you know what I’m saying? All that good stuff,” she continued. “I’m manifesting all the good things, okay? And [a] tour. Yeah, I’m excited.”

Ciara performs onstage during TikTok Awards US 2025 at Hollywood Palladium on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for TikTok)

Wilson, who last went on a major headlining tour in 2015, released her eighth studio album “CiCi” in August, following 2019’s “Beauty Marks.” In recent years, she’s also experienced renewed momentum thanks to a new generation discovering her catalog on TikTok, where her music has fueled viral dance challenges like the “Ecstasy chair” challenge, the “Low” challenge, and her 2019 hit “Level Up,” which continues to soundtrack countless videos across the platform.

Reflecting on that resurgence, the singer acknowledged how social media has helped keep her music in heavy rotation.

“I have been very fortunate that pretty much all of my songs have, you know, rang really loud throughout the years,” she said. “They’ve actually been a lot of the trending songs [on TikTok] over the past years, which has been a blessing — and it keeps me young, which I love.”

And 2025 wasn’t exactly a sleeper year. The artist, wife, and mother of four dropped her latest album during a viral Red Lobster premiere party in Times Square, became a citizen of Benin, performed during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, headlined the TikTok Awards, and was named an honorary chair and honored guest at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s milestone 2025–26 Opening Night Gala.

With that kind of momentum behind her, she seems poised to deliver on what she promised on “CiCi” and is gearing up to truly “run it up” in 2026.