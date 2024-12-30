How to host a Black-Excellent New Year’s Eve party

The year officially comes to an end on Tuesday. How are you planning to celebrate?

For some, December 31st might include a quiet night in making vision boards for 2025 while reflecting on all that went down in 2024. For others, welcoming the midpoint of the current decade might require a full-scale fête.

New Year’s Eve parties can be a great springboard into the new year, if done right. From the theme to the timing to the food or music, no detail is too small to think about when planning a New Year’s Eve bash.

You could go classic with a casual dress code, 2025 glasses, sparklers, and some bubbly for midnight. Or you could reach into your bag and host a bash that is every bit as Black and excellent as you and your crew are. (Hey, if the White House can host a “Black Excellence” bash so can you!)

Granted, “Black Excellence,” which commonly refers to the progress and accomplishments of Black people, isn’t epitomized by one thing. It’s important to note the term has been embraced and rejected in equal measure because it can also be used in an elitist way. Black excellence spans many things, including trailblazing historical icons like former President Barack Obama and the everyday wins we all experience.

While it’s never a bad time to celebrate some general Black Excellence, doing so at the end of the year could make for a touching end — especially after a year when, despite the results of the 2024 US presidential election, there were many wins for Black folks.

Below, we break down exactly how to throw a Black-Excellent New Year’s Eve bash.