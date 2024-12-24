21 of the best books by Black authors to come out in 2024
This year was a big year for Black writers. Many of 2024’s new worthwhile reads came from Black authors, from epic reimaginings of classics to sweeping fantasy narratives to playful romances and beyond.
There were veterans like Percival Everett, who released “James,” Walter Mosley, who released “Farewell, Amethystine, the latest in his Easy Rollins series, and Roxane Gaye, who released “Opinions.” There were also a fair share of Black writers making their debuts in various genres, including romance, young adult, and fantasy. One author in particular who made their debut this year was Sara Koffi, who released “While We Were Burning” in April. Another was Shani Akilah, who released “For Such A Time As This” in August. Not to mention, Willow Smith also added author to her growing list of titles and creative pursuits this year with the historical fiction book “Black Shield Maiden,” which follows the story of an African woman among Vikings co-written with Jess Hendel. The popular young adult series, “The Davenports” by Krystal Marquis, which is officially being developed for TV, continued with its second book this year, “The Davenports: More Than This.”
There have also been quite a few highly anticipated works of non-fiction and memoirs, including “How to Build a Fashion Icon” by Law Roach, “Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative” by Keke Palmer, and “Growing Up Urkel” by Jaleel White. Historian and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones also released a visual version of the “The 1619 Project” this year. With new books released nearly every month, it can be challenging to keep up. Black authors are still criminally under-promoted, so while major names like some of those mentioned above get buzzy releases, there are several others you may have missed.
Whether you’re looking for your next read to sink your teeth in over a holiday break or you’re looking to do some last-minute gift shopping for any book lovers in your life, we’ve gathered the top books by Black authors to come out in 2024. From young adult to fantasy to non-fiction to children’s literature, we have something for everyone.
Young Adult
1. “Ida, In Love and In Trouble” by Veronica Chambers
Billed by publishers as “for fans of ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The Davenports’,” “Ida, In Love and In Trouble” is a historical fiction coming-of-age story written by Veronica Chambers that imagines Ida B. Wells as a young woman in pursuit of love long before the massive legacy.
2. “The Grandest Garden” by Gina L. Carroll
In Gina L. Carroll’s contemporary coming-of-age story “The Grandest Garden,” Bella Fontaine is destined and determined to become the next big artist. First, she has to deal with the skeletons in her closet from childhood.
3. “Blood at the Root” by LaDarrian Williams
Released in May, “Blood at the Root” by LaDarrian Williams chronicles the story of a Black teenager who finds his people when he goes to college. The college happens to be one for the Black, gifted, and magical!
Sci-fi & Fantasy
4. “Sky Full of Elephants” by Cebo Campbell
In Cebo Campbell’s “Sky Full of Elephants,” a year after all of the world’s white people have walked into the water, disappearing, leaving only people of color behind, the Black characters are left to grapple with one major question: what does it mean to be Black in a world without white people?
5. “Those Beyond the Wall” by Micaiah Johnson
Set years after Micaiah Johnson’s other book “The Space Between Worlds,” comes another futuristic sci-fi thriller, “Those Beyond the Wall. ” Only this time, the heroine is investigating murders linked to multiverse travel that threaten a wealthy community’s way of life.
6. “The Dividing Sky” by Jill Tew
In Jill Tew’s “The Dividing Sky,” a young woman who works in a dystopian future selling her memories to wealthy clients both above and below board, finds herself being tracked by an enforcement officer she also happens to fancy. What could go wrong?
Fiction
7. “Colored Television” by Danzy Senna
Tasked with writing “the Jackie Robinson of biracial comedies,” the heroine in Danzy Senna’s latest, “Colored Television,” takes readers on a hilarious deep dive behind the scenes of what it’s like to be in Hollywood working on a major Black show.
8. “Symphony of Secrets” by Brendan Slocumb
After making a strong debut, Brendan Slocumb returns with “Symphony of Secrets,” another story that centers around classical music, legacy, secrets, and ultimately, who has a claim to the things that have been passed down throughout culture.
9. “Grown Women” by Sarai Johnson
“Grown Women” by Sarai Jonson follows the complex story of four generations of Black women grappling with the legacy of womanhood they each have been handed down and their attempts to define it for themselves.
Non-fiction & Memoir
11. “Gather Me: A Memoir in Praise of the Books That Saved Me” by Glory Edim
“Gather Me: A Memoir in Praise of the Books That Saved Me” is an ode to literature and the books that molded her by Glory Edim, founder of Well-Read Black Girl.
12. “Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?” by Jay Ellis
In “Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?,” actor Jay Ellis shares his life story and how much of his childhood as an 80-90s kid was spent exploring the world alongside an imaginary friend.
13. “You Get What You Pay For” by Morgan Parker
The celebrated poet Morgan Parker brings us her thoughts on a wide range of matters in her latest book, an essay collection, “You Get What You Pay For.”
Biography
14. “High & Rising: A Book About De La Soul” by Marcus J. Moore
“High & Rising: A Book About De La Soul,” is a cultural biography by Marcus J. Moore that follows the rise of De La Soul in the late 80s and 90s.
15. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
When Ta-Nehisi Coates sat down to write about writing, he ended up with “The Message” a wide-ranging book on how stories, journalism, and beyond have shaped our worldviews.
History
16. “Justice for Marcus Garvey: Look For Me in the Whirlwind” edited by Julius Garvey
Coates was busy this year as he also provides the forward to the book, “Justice for Marcus Garvey: Look For Me in the Whirlwind,” edited by Garvey’s son Julius Garvey, which pulls together essays and personal narratives alike that speak to Garvey’s legacy.
17. “We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance” by Kellie Carter Jackson
“We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance” by Kellie Carter Jackson examines the ways in which Black women have responded to and resisted white supremacy throughout time.
Children’s
18. “Black Star” by Kwame Alexander
Kwame Alexander’s “Door of No Return” trilogy for children continues with “Black Star,” which focuses on Kofi’s granddaughter as she attempts to become the first female pitcher to play baseball.
19. “Into the Cut Grass” by Trevor Noah
In the beautifully illustrated “Into the Uncut Grass” by Trevor Noah, a young boy embarks on an adventure that teaches him about sharing, love, and connecting with others.
Health & Wellness
20. “Grown Woman Talk” by Sharon Malone
Renowned women’s health expert Sharon Malone is inviting any and everyone to the table for some “Grown Woman Talk,” in her latest that spans aging women’s health topics like menopause and beyond.
21. “RAPilates: Body and Mind Conditioning in the Digital Age” by Chuck D
Pilates has the seal of approval from none other than rapper Chuck D who is sharing the many benefits and more in “RAPilates: Body and Mind Conditioning in the Digital Age.“
