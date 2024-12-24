21 of the best books by Black authors to come out in 2024

Young Adult



1. “Ida, In Love and In Trouble” by Veronica Chambers

Credit: Hachette Books

2. “The Grandest Garden” by Gina L. Carroll

Credit: Simon & Schuster

3. “Blood at the Root” by LaDarrian Williams

Credit: Penguin Random House

Sci-fi & Fantasy





4. “Sky Full of Elephants” by Cebo Campbell

Credit: Simon & Schuster

5. “Those Beyond the Wall” by Micaiah Johnson

Credit: Penguin Random House

6. “The Dividing Sky” by Jill Tew

Credit: Penguin Random House

Fiction



7. “Colored Television” by Danzy Senna

Credit: Penguin Random House

8. “Symphony of Secrets” by Brendan Slocumb

Credit: Penguin Random House

After making a strong debut, Brendan Slocumb returns with "Symphony of Secrets," another story that centers around classical music, legacy, secrets, and ultimately, who has a claim to the things that have been passed down throughout culture.

9. “Grown Women” by Sarai Johnson

Credit: Harper Collins

"Grown Women" by Sarai Jonson follows the complex story of four generations of Black women grappling with the legacy of womanhood they each have been handed down and their attempts to define it for themselves.

Non-fiction & Memoir





11. “Gather Me: A Memoir in Praise of the Books That Saved Me” by Glory Edim

Credit: Penguin Random House

12. “Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?” by Jay Ellis

Credit: Penguin Random House

13. “You Get What You Pay For” by Morgan Parker

Credit: Penguin Random House







Biography



14. “High & Rising: A Book About De La Soul” by Marcus J. Moore



Credit: Harper Collins

15. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Credit: Penguin Random House

When Ta-Nehisi Coates sat down to write about writing, he ended up with "The Message" a wide-ranging book on how stories, journalism, and beyond have shaped our worldviews.

History



16. “Justice for Marcus Garvey: Look For Me in the Whirlwind” edited by Julius Garvey

Credit: Broadleaf Books







17. “We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance” by Kellie Carter Jackson

Credit: Hachette Books

Children’s



18. “Black Star” by Kwame Alexander

Credit: Hachette Books

19. “Into the Cut Grass” by Trevor Noah

Credit: Penguin Random House

Health & Wellness



20. “Grown Woman Talk” by Sharon Malone

Credit: Penguin Random House

21. “RAPilates: Body and Mind Conditioning in the Digital Age” by Chuck D