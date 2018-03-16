A white man reportedly attempted to run down Black children with his car in Meridian, Oklahoma. He also reportedly hurled racial slurs and threats their way.

The man, , was reportedly at the school to pick up his child.

An eye-witness, Michael Jackson, told KFOR News 4, that he was waiting in his car to pick up his own kids when Dale Trent, Jr. parked at an angle behind him.

Moments later, Jackson says that Trent, Jr. began speeding towards the victims, three siblings, who had just walked off their bus and were getting into their guardian’s car.

“[He] headed straight at them, straight at the car,” said Jackson.

According to the public affidavit, Trent only missed the 14-year-old by approximately 10 feet.

Trent also claims on record that Trent began yelling racial epithets at them, and yelling that he would kill them. The man also reportedly threw rocks at the children, before he fled the scene.

Dale Trent, Jr. told News 4 that he did it in order to defend his daughter. He claims that he targeted the 14-year-old girl because she was allegedly bullying his daughter.

“My child goes, ‘There she is daddy,’ and I asked her ‘Why do you keep picking on my child?’ I said, ‘You need to keep your hands off my child.’”

Trent denies that he used racial slurs or made any threats. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.