Fans lashed out at Kim Kardashian West after she revealed a concealer line with a color range that they say is not inclusive enough for people of color. But one black model is stepping up to defend the reality TV star’s cosmetic line.

Model Mouna Fadiga (pictured), who was used in the KKW Beauty campaign a disagrees with the online naysayers. She posted on Instagram:

“To end the conversation because you are talking about me ( : I am the « dark black model)… I can tell you that they did not choose me only to pretend; I had the makeup on and It fits perfectly my skin color. I am not wearing any makeup usually so I know when I have it on if it’s good or not and here it was the case, I even keep it on me and went have dinner a friend,” she wrote.

Kardashian West dropped the new line of concealer kits that do not cater to all Black women and she received backlash from all over social media.

Kim kardashian literally has a daughter of color & is married to a black man and has the audacity to launch this BS shade range & put it on a model of color and HIDES the only 4 dark shades she’s launching ? @jackieaina @alissa_ashleyy @JeffreeStar can y’all read her to filfth? pic.twitter.com/t7XaS38LYi — Josie ♚ (@jmamiix) March 17, 2018

I’m not surprised about @KimKardashian limited concealer for black women smh. Screw her we have @rihanna @fentybeauty — ChocolateBaby1994 🐾(Buy & Stream love lies) (@CocoPuffs_1994) March 18, 2018

There’s a lot of shades between dark skinned and light skinned missing from this representation. Black women are more diverse than you seem to be aware of….or care. — YaYa’sMa 👑 (@MsPhatBrain) March 18, 2018

Even though the promo pics Kardashian West posted on social media make it look like her makeup line is for women of every shade, it turns out most of her offerings are for people with light complexions. Out of the 16 available options in the line, only four are “deep” shades, leaving out an entire demographic of women who continue to support this reality star turned mogul. The line drew comparisons to singer Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty line which has 40 shades.

A question of color? Kardashian West has been long criticized for cultural appropriation, but also has been accused of paying little attention to Black culture as well. She has three bi-racial children with rapper Kanye West, but also has insisted that she “doesn’t see color.”

The issue of race also came up when she defended her friend, beauty blogger, Jeffree Star, was bashed after accusations of making racist comments. “I do not support people who are racist. That’s why [it’s] so appreciate that he apologized and was really honest about things he’s said in the past. So just don’t bring it up anymore,” she posted on social media.

Some weren’t angry

But Kardashian also had her defenders as well. Many noted the uses of concealer as the reason for the limited shades the line has. While others simply think the Twitterverse is overreacting.

Y’all just f**ing hate Kim Kardashian’s lol because this looks no different than when NARS has 16 concealer shades. If you hate Kim K say it with your chest and stop dressing it up with hypocritical false narratives. pic.twitter.com/OtfzhxLK5K — Yayra Hosi (@yayraaaaa_H) March 17, 2018

It’s concealer. That’s literally all the shades you need for a concealer. I’d be complaining if it was foundation bc that goes all over your face but most people use concealer to brighten anyway so I don’t see the issue here. I think people like pick apart everything they do. — × 🎼 (@OfficialXavierG) March 18, 2018

Fenty is a foundation range. This is concealer. If you want to compare apples to apples, fenty has less concealer options than Kim’s range so…. — Ashanté Nicole (@ANSTYLEdotCOM) March 17, 2018



