It’s long overdue, but finally Naomi Campbell will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards ceremony on June 4.

Hosted by Issa Rae, Campbell will join the ranks of other fashion legends like Rihanna and Beyoncé, but what’s taken so long? Campbell has had a long career sashaying up and down the runway and made her mark on the fashion scene way before Bey and Rih Rih became household names.

But no matter, now is the time to put some respect on Campbell’s name.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the CFDA with this year’s Fashion Icon Award,” said Campbell. “Being from London, my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene. I grew up in this industry and I’m forever grateful to the iconic American fashion designers who have supported me and celebrated me throughout my career.”

Campbell on Making Money Moves that Matter

Clothes matter when you’re in the fashion industry, but now Campbell is also making sure that every job she takes on, matters and benefits her people. Campbell might be known for slaying the runaway and slapping a few sistas, but you better believe she’s down for her people and now says she only wants to secure jobs that will help propel them.

Campbell is on the recent cover of British GQ, looking smoking hot with her new beau Skepta. She dished about why she wants to only take on gigs that help Black people. She’s got a lot to say about race, politics and her long-standing career in the fashion industry too. At this point in her career, she says it more about humanitarianism.

“When I choose the job I’m going to do, when it’s offered to me … I don’t give a f**k about fame,” the 47-year-old said. “It’s not about that for me. It’s about what does it do for my people now. If I do this job, where can it go? Where does it lead to? What can I do for them? That’s where I’m thinking.”

Campbell has worked hard to shed her “angry Black woman” image. In recent years, she has shown her supportive, sisterly side by standing up for models of color. She was also the executive producer of The Face, taking a leadership role on a television show that promotes fashion diversity.

CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg sums up Campbell’s allure best: “From enfant prodige to goddess of fashion, Naomi represents beauty, activism, and joie de vivre.”

Congrats Naomi!