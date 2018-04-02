Blac Chyna is out here flipping over pink strollers. A video surfaced of the reality star in a mad dash to fight someone at Six Flags amusement park, apparently because someone tried to touch her baby, TMZ reports.

In the video, Chyna can be seen snatching off her jacket (probably her earrings too) and lunging toward someone when she grabs a baby stroller and begins swinging it around.

Chyna was apparently having beef with someone there and her security team grabs her and tries to calm her down but not before she beat up the empty baby wagon.

The melee too place while Chyna was visiting Six Flags Magic Mountain outside Los Angeles.

There’s no word if the stroller was for her 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, who she shares with Rob Kardashian. Or if the stroller belonged to the person she was trying to beat up.

Chyna took to Snapchat to clear the air about the difficulties of being a sought-after celebrity.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny,” Chyna wrote. “But when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child, it’s a whole other story.”

In other words, you will see seven different kinds of crazy if you touch my kid!

“I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost,” she added.

If that’s the case, then all bets are off if you touch someone’s kid. We hear you Chyna, but next time, let security handle it!

Chyna’s new love

There’s no telling if Chyna’s new beau was with her while out and about with Baby Dream.

Blac Chyna got herself a young buck—and she’s raising a few eyebrows with her new beau YBN Almighty Jay.

The 29-year-old seemed to confirm her new romance with the Houston rapper, walking hand-in-hand and getting cozy on a date night last month, according to the Daily Mail.

But Black Twitter wants to know if her new man is even legal.

YBN Almighty Jay is reportedly 18 so Blac Chyna should be in the clear to pursue this new relationship.

And even though Chyna is apparently ready to go public with her new man, HollywoodLife.com reports that she’s not happy that people are shading her new relationship with a much younger man. She reportedly thinks that she’s being held to an unfair double standard by dating a younger man.

“Chyna doesn’t care about the backlash she’s receiving and the jokes coming her way about dating an 18-year-old guy. Kourtney [Kardashian] is 38 and Younes (Bendjima) is 24, so why aren’t people jumping all over her for dating a much younger dude? People seem to just want to kill Chyna on social media over dating a younger dude and she’s had it,” a source close to Chyna told HollywoodLife.com.