The NYC crowd didn't seem too bothered by the rapper's recent arrest.

Just days after he was arrested for assaulting Emily B, Fabolous took the stage at in New York City and thanked fans for their support.

The 40-year-old rapper, whose real name is John David Jackson, joined Lil Kim onstage to deliver their track, “Spicy” on Saturday night and the crowd didn’t seem to mind the fact that the rapper beat the mother of his children so badly she reportedly lost teeth.

“I came out tonight for y’all,” Fabolous said. “I made sure I had to be here tonight for y’all. I love y’all, New York City. Thank y’all for the love and support, much love.”

The rapper, whose relationship with Emily B was chronicled on Love & Hip Hop, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday night and was charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

Court docs allege Fabolous punched Emily Bustamante 7 times and knocked out two teeth

Emily B’s now got certified receipts to support her abuse claims.

A confrontation between Fab, Emily, and her father was caught on tape and the rapper reportedly punched Emily in the face seven times. She also claims he threatened to kill her.

TMZ obtained the video which shows Fabolous aggressively advancing toward Emily B with a weapon in hand as she screams and tries to run away. Her father can be heard, screaming at the rapper, saying “that’s my motherf***ing daughter” as the two exchange expletives and a man identified as the rapper’s bodyguard tries to guide Fabolous toward a SUV.

The exchange takes place outside of Emily B’s and Fab’s home in Englewood NJ. A baby can also be heard screaming in the background.

While the the reports and video are shocking, what’s even more puzzling is the fact that some fans continue to support Fabolous after the release of the violent confrontation.

