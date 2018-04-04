A 26-year-old man was convicted for delivering a teen girl to a pimp for a $250 finder’s fee before she was murdered.

Charles McFee admitted before a judge that he handed over Desiree Robinson, 16, to accused pimp Joseph Hazley in December 2016 in exchange for $250.

After that exchange, Hazley then allegedly sold the teen girl to accused killer, Antonio Rosales, and others, the news organization reported. Desiree Robinson was ultimately found dead on Christmas Eve 2016 in a garage in suburban Markham, Ill., her throat slit and her body badly beaten.

“U still mine,” the news organization reports McFee wrote on Facebook. “We n this together right baby girl.”

Charges are pending against Hazley but federal prosecutors say that they expect his case to go to trial. McFee is expected to testify against the alleged pimp, the Sun-Times reported.

Rosales is charged with Robinson’s murder , according to the news organization.

Yvonne Ambrose, to file suit against The case motivated Desiree Robinson’s grieving mother,, to file suit against Backpage.com and testify before the U.S. Senate last year in support of legislation to restrict websites that contribute to online sex trafficking. The bill has passed both chambers of Congress but must still be signed by President Donald Trump to become law.

“Without Backpage, there’s no murder of Desiree,” Antonio Romanucci, Ambrose’s lawyer, said after Tuesday’s hearing.