After one year, Bozoma Saint John is leaving her position as chief brand officer at UBER for Endeavor where she will serve as chief marketing officer. Her last day at UBER is June 22.

The 41-year-old was one of several high-ranking women to join the ride-hailing company after a series of workplace controversies,” reports AXIOS.

At the time of Saint John’s Uber hire, she told Recode: “I know what I’m walking into. I think it’s a really exciting time to tell the story well. Certainly there have been lots of things that have been swirling around [about] Uber but I’m interested in telling the story about the service and what is happening from the brand standpoint.”

Previously, Saint John led the global consumer marketing division for Apple Music and iTunes. She also had a long stint at PepsiCo, where she led the company’s music and entertainment division.

Saint John’s family immigrated to the U.S. from Ghana when she was just six months old. Last summer, she talked openly to Glamour magazine about embracing her #BlackGirlMagic in nearly all-white spaces throughout her illustrious career and the importance of bringing your “whole self” to work.

“Embracing [my differences] was important to my mother. We spoke our native tongue and ate native foods,” she told Glamour. “It didn’t matter if on Friday nights I had my 15-year-old friends over for a slumber party, she was not serving pizza: ‘You’re gonna eat pepper soup and like it!’ Those were good lessons about accepting your full self, being able to be comfortable. And being the authentic me always got me attention. Sometimes too much attention makes you a target, but you take the hits and push forward.”

Endeavor’s companies include WME, IMG, UFC, Professional Bull Riders, Miss Universe and Frieze, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I want to thank Boz for her contributions over the last year,” said UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in an emailed statement. “Boz joined UBER at a time when the company was hurting—but her energy, optimism and creativity have been a key part of our ongoing turnaround. Endeavor is lucky to have her, and I’m excited to watch her work in her new role.”