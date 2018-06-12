John Boyega is fed up and he’s not going to take it anymore.

In a series of tweets, the 26-year-old actor asked Star Wars fans that he doesn’t care if they bought a ticket to see the movie or not, stop harassing his castmates.

“If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters, understand that there are decision makers and harassing the actors/actresses will do nothing,” Boyega wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!”

In another tweet. Boyega wrote, “To the majority of Star Wars fans, thank you for supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes. You understand that there is a process so much appreciated!”

Boyega was referring to Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran, who left social media due to constant harassment from angry trolls, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Ridley became a target for cyber bullying after she posted a message about gun control.

“I posted a thing about gun regulations, because I was at an event in tribute to the Orlando shooting at Pulse,” she told Glamour last December. “People weren’t nice about how I looked. And I was like, ‘I’m out.’ Simple as that. That is not what I signed up for.”

Tran, who starred in Star Wars: Last Jedi, didn’t specify the reason for deleting all her Instagram posts, but that didn’t stop folks from speculating after trolls flooded her comments with “racist and sexist vulgarities,” reports THR.

Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has also weighed in on the controversy tweeting the following:

“On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine.”