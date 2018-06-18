Tiffany Haddish is nobody’s fool and snatching up roles left and right. And Tyler Perry just released a clip of the forthcoming Nobody’s Fool starring the Girl’s Trip funny girl and she’s in good comedic company too.

Deadline reports that Tiffany Haddish teamed up with Tyler Perry and will star alongside Tika Sumpter (The Haves and the Have Nots) and Omari Hardwick (Power) and Whoopi Goldberg for the fall flick.

Tyler Perry wrote the movie and will also be directing and producing the comedy for a November 2, 2018 release.

The synopsis reads as follows: “When her wild sister (Tiffany Haddish) gets released from prison and re-enters her life, Danica (Tika Sumpter) is forced to accept that she may be getting ‘catfished’ by an online boyfriend whom she has never met in person.”

And Haddish will stay in theaters this year with several other projects in the works.

The actress has been tapped to join the cast as a key new character in The Lego Movie 2, due to release on Feb. 8, 2019.

The comedienne has reportedly signed on to star opposite Melissa McCarthy in The Kitchen, a crime thriller from New Line Cinema and DC Entertainment.

The Kitchen is a classic mob story that takes place in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen and follows a group of Irish mobsters who are sent to prison, prompting their wives to take over the organized crime operation and become more ruthless and vicious than their gangster husbands ever were.

But first, Tiffany Haddish fans can catch her opposite Kevin Hart in Night School.

The film is based on a story, written by Hart, centers around a band of misfits who enroll in adult education classes in hopes of getting their GEDs.

Kevin’s character needs to earn his diploma to get his life back on track and climb the corporate ladder. Haddish plays his wise-cracking teacher, so expect lots of laughs.

Take a look at Nobody’s Fool trailer!