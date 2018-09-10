Kanye West, much like his role model President Donald Trump, ripped a reporter for asking a question he didn’t like as he walked the red carpet at Ralph Lauren’s 50th-anniversary fashion show in New York City on Friday, TMZ reports.

A reporter asked the rapper about a dust-up between his wife, reality tv star Kim Kardashian West and model Tyson Beckford who were beefing after he criticized her body.

“Why are you allowing trash journalists?” West asked event organizers.

“She needs to be kicked out right now or I’m leaving,” he said in a video from the scene posted by TMZ. Forget about freedom of the press because the reporter was indeed kicked out by the event organizers.

West said to the reporter, “Ralph Lauren would be very ashamed that you asked that trash question.”

After storming off the red carpet, the 41-year-old returned to the press line. Once inside the party, West seemed to fan out over his seating. He snapped a pic showing that he was seated at a table with Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey.

“I got a great seat,” he wrote on Twitter, captioning a photo showing Winfrey holding a mic and Clinton with a big smile.

We wonder what that table talk was about considering that West has made it known that he is one of Trump’s biggest supporters and we all know Hillary Clinton’s history with Trump.

Read More: Colin Kaepernick praises two Miami Dolphins players for kneeling during national anthem

Read More: Really? Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open violations

West who has attempted to dismiss slavery; parroted white supremacist statements about Black people supporting the Democratic Party and called himself a “free thinker” and donned a MAGA hat in support of Donald Trump.

Let’s hope Mother Oprah got a hold of him and whispered some real truths in his ear. It could happen. (Let’s not forget that it was once Dr. Maya Angelou who told Tupac and a thing or two and got him to act right when he was acting out while filming Poetic Justice.)

According to PEOPLE, the Ralph Lauren event on Friday was an amalgamation of entertainers including Blake Lively, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hiddleston, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Ansel Elgort, Lily Aldridge, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sheryl Crow, and Steven Spielberg.