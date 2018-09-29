Malia Obama’s famous parents have been called affectionately called rock stars for their captivating personas. Now she maybe she can be added to that list?

The 20-year-old oldest daughter of former president Barack and first lady Michelle Obama appears in the melodic music video, “Walking on Air,” by Boston-based indie rock band New Dakotas.

SPOTTED: Malia Obama rocking a harmonica in a music video by indie group The New Dakotas 🎶 pic.twitter.com/4DGkEvmKxl — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 28, 2018

The second-year Harvard University student in nearby Cambridge, Massachusetts, makes brief appearances in the video for the song which appears on the group’s second EP Marsh Street. How did she get the gig? Band members Chris Haley, Scott Roberts, Alasdair MacKenzie, and Juan Carlos Fernandez del Castillo also attend Harvard with the former First Daughter, according to TMZ.

Wearing an oversized sweater and a wool hat, Obama appears in two scenes in the video. She lip syncs the lyrics in one scene and pretends to play the harmonica in another.

Apparently, she may be more interested in entertainment than politics. While in high school, Obama interned on the set of the HBO TV series Girls and at CBS’ Halle Berry series Extant, where she served as a production assistant.

She also interned at the Weinstein Company just before movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s was accused of sexual assault.

But Obama’s obviously big music fan. She regularly attends the Lollapalooza summer festival in Chicago, and she was spotted in July with her mother and younger sister Sasha attending Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On the Run II concert in Paris.