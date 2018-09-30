Finally, Lil Wayne has released the much-anticipated The Carter V and naturally, it lit up Twitter.

After seven years in between albums and after numerous false starts, beefs and bickering with his longtime record company, the 23-track opus arrived just after Lil Wayne’s 36th birthday late Thursday that continues the series that began in 2004.

Lil Wayne’s 'Tha Carter V' is expected to sell 525k-540k first week The album has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify and was streamed 61.4 million times on Spotify opening day pic.twitter.com/KhXHQBkCLd — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) September 30, 2018

And his fans took to the social network in droves to share their thoughts about tracks that include guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg and slain rapper XXXTentacion.

Southern Mississippi baseball player Hunter LeBlanc tweeted that may shed some tears over Weezy’s new album:

bro i’m finna cry thank you @LilTunechi — Hunter LeBlanc (@3HunnaLeBlanc) September 28, 2018

Another Twitter user, Adam 22 said he was left “speechless” from the collabo between Weezy and K.Dot:

Speechless. This Wayne and Kendrick song is an immediate classic — adam22 (@adam22) September 28, 2018

However, some griped why there wasn’t a guest appearance by fellow Young Money collaborator Drake:

The only L on this whole Wayne album is having a Nicki feature but no Drake feature pic.twitter.com/lE6ugPyxoq — 愛力 (@OVOhuss) September 28, 2018

Nonetheless, the album apparently earned the second biggest US debut on Spotifiy:

.@LilTunechi's 'Tha Carter V' Earns Second Biggest US Spotify Debut https://t.co/HlPMooFS5d — chart data (@chartdata) September 29, 2018

And Phenomenal Rock said Tha Carter V is one of the best albums to come out in a while:

Just entirely listened to Tha Carter V. It is another Wayne classic. Worth the wait? Hell yeah!! He truly delivered an amazing album. One of the best albums came out in a long time. S/O @LilTunechi you one of the GOATS. 🐐🐐💯 #C5 #LilWayne #ThaCarterV — Phenomenal Rock (@PhenomenalRock) September 29, 2018

Twitter user Matthew Thornton sums up his thoughts quite well:

On my mamma lil Wayne killed it with tha carter V — Matthew R. Thornton (@MatthewRyan2375) September 29, 2018

Grio fam, have you listened to The Carter V? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

