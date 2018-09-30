Lil Wayne TheGrio
Finally, Lil Wayne has released the much-anticipated The Carter V and naturally, it lit up Twitter.

After seven years in between albums and after numerous false starts, beefs and bickering with his longtime record company, the 23-track opus arrived just after Lil Wayne’s 36th birthday late Thursday that continues the series that began in 2004.

And his fans took to the social network in droves to share their thoughts about tracks that include guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg and slain rapper XXXTentacion.

Southern Mississippi baseball player Hunter LeBlanc tweeted that may shed some tears over Weezy’s new album:

Another Twitter user, Adam 22 said he was left “speechless” from the collabo between Weezy and K.Dot:

However, some griped why there wasn’t a guest appearance by fellow Young Money collaborator Drake:

Nonetheless, the album apparently earned the second biggest US debut on Spotifiy:

And Phenomenal Rock said Tha Carter V is one of the best albums to come out in a while:

Twitter user Matthew Thornton sums up his thoughts quite well:

Grio fam, have you listened to The Carter V? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

