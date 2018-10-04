The actress will reunite with 'Living Single' costar, Cress Williams when the show returns for season 2.

We can’t wait for Black Lightning to return to the small screen next week and this news makes us even more excited about the incredible drama’s return. Erika Alexander will star in the series’ second season as “Perenna,” a therapist with telepathic abilities.

Her character has been charged with helping Jennifer/Lightning (China Anne McClain) adjust her newly-discovered powers and teach her how to navigate the world with her electrifying new abilities.

The actress, writer, producer and activist who is best-known for her beloved role as Maxine Shaw on Living Single will have fans of the hit nineties series rejoicing over her reunion with Cress Williams (who played “Scooter” on Living Single) and stars as Jefferson Pierce/ Black Lightning on the CW hit created by Salim Akil.

Erika Alexander is currently set to star in three episodes of the series and she will play an important role in helping the Pierce’s cope with the numerous changes in their lives. She will help Jennifer acclimate to her manifesting powers and the emotions that go along with them.

While Alexander is best-known for Living Single and The Cosby Show, she has been busy with other roles including stints on Queen Sugar and Detective LaToya in last year’s blockbuster, Get Out.

Fans will see her in upcoming roles on Insecure as well as a horror-thriller entitled I See You, alongside Helen Hunt. If that’s not enough, she’s a co-writer on the new Buffy spin-off, Giles a graphic novel collaboration with Joss Whedon and Dark Horse. Alexander previously collaborated on Dark Horse’s award-winning, ground-breaking sci-fi series Concrete Park.

Aside from her long list of acting gigs, she’s also committed to politics and recently launched a multi-platform content company called Color Farm Media with Ben Arnon, a former Google executive and blockchain tech entrepreneur. She is on the advisory board of VoteRunLead.org, a non-partisan group that trains women to run for office and win.

Black Lightning returns for season 2 on October 9.