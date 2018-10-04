Fans of Cardi B got a full shot of her baby Kulture when the proud mama had a little photo shoot for her little bundle of joy, and paparazzi were on hand to capture the moment…albeit from long distance.

As reported by TMZ, Cardi was spotted in a robe on a balcony in Miami on Wednesday, with baby Kulture rocking a tutu. The rapper had an identified helper holding her for the shoot.

Cardi and her husband, rapper Offset, have been very private with their daughter, only teasing fans with a glimpse of what she looks like back in August. There was also an extreme closeup of Kulture’s lips on the 25-year-old Bodak Yellow rapper’s Instagram story.

The couple secretly got married in September 2017 and Cardi gave birth to her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10, 2018.

READ MORE: ‘Bad Boys 3’ movie news heats up but Martin Lawrence still hasn’t signed on

Last month, Cardi threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj during a New York Fashion Week event because she said the rapper disrespect her by making disparaging remarks about her baby… yet, no receipts of the alleged diss were ever uncovered.

In related news, 15-year-old “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper Bhad Bhabie, AKA the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl – has weighed in on the Cardi/Minaj beef

READ MORE: Janelle Monae joins Cynthia Erivo in the cast for Harriet Tubman biopic

“Cardi wins, end of discussion,” Bhabie stated during a recent interview with Rap-Up.

“Why is Nicki so f*cking salty? Nicki went after a f*cking baby! What did Stormi do?” she questioned, nothing Minaj’s criticism of Travis Scott using his baby mama Kylie Jenner and their baby Stormi to help sell his latest album.

“What is your problem? Leave them alone! Why are you so mad? Let him sell his f*cking sweaters. And leave that baby alone. Stormi ain’t even one yet and she won her first rap beef.”

READ MORE: NBA likely to ban Kanye’s latest ‘Yeezys’ over flashy design

“Why is she so miserable?” she asked of Nicki. “She’s always been on top. She’s not gonna be forgotten. Just because Tupac is dead, people still talk about him. People still praise him.”

Both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have yet to respond to Bhabie’s comments.