It appears that the on again, off again saga that is Cardi B and Offset appears to be trending back on again.

According to TMZ, the duo is putting the drama of 2018 – which included allegations on Offset’s infidelity leading to Cardi walking away from the marriage – behind them and turning over a new leaf in the new year. It seems their friends are confident they’ll be rock solid again soon.

Sources tell TMZ that they’ve been talking regularly – including while they were thousands of miles apart over the holidays – and are focusing on fixing their marriage. The duo also has a daughter, Kulture, that they have been focused on raising.

On Dec. 4, Cardi posted the first public pictures of the baby on her Instagram. That came 24 hours after announcing she was calling it quits with her husband of less than a year.

That same day, one of Offset’s mistresses publicly begged Cardi for her forgiveness on social media.

Just eight days later, Offset famously interrupted Cardi’s set at the Rolling Loud concert last month to attempt to apologize and reconcile. It was move that was roundly panned.

Offset’s supposedly vowing to change his ways and be faithful to Cardi, while she has apparently been receptive and misses what they had together.

The couple looked like they’d reconciled shortly before Christmas on a Puerto Rican vacation – and they admittedly miss each other…at least, sexually. Cardi’s still not wearing her wedding ring but that is due to her not being emotionally ready to put it back on.