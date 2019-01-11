Columbus Short weighed in on the R. Kelly controversy in support of the abused women who appeared on the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries.

But when the actor added his two cents to the conversation it didn’t go well for him.

—Damon Dash says Aaliyah never spoke about R. Kelly relationship: “It was so much hurt for her”—

“R. Kelly is not us, so, on behalf of Black men, and on behalf of Black men with a daughter, #MuteRKelly,” he said in a video.

The former Scandal star sided with the sexually abused women but many people quickly criticized his comments given Short’s own history of domestic abuse.

And, of course, the Twitterverse gave him a thrashing for his own abusive history.

Short reportedly served 34 days for beating his ex-wife, Aida Abramyan. The assault claims, along with drug and alcohol issues, contributed to him being axed from the popular ABC show Scandal.

And in 2014, Short also was ordered to serve 30 days community service for assaulting another ex-wife, Tanee McCall, according to the New York Daily News.

After people reminded Short of his past indiscretions, he posted another video explaining that he too was a victim of sexual abuse and was molested like R. Kelly.

“I was molested by my babysitter. She would make me do things,” he revealed.

“I was scared to speak out, but I’m not scared anymore. Only way to heal is to speak on it. I’m a talented man who was molested, I was touched. It affected me in a way I can’t explain. … For all those out there who have, it’s okay to speak out. It’s a lot of us. I’m praying for R. Kelly.”

Kelly’s Daughter Speaks Out

Buku Abi is finally speaking out about the shocking allegations against her father, R. Kelly.

According to TMZ, Buku Abi (whose real name is Joann Kelly) posted a heartbreaking post on her Instagram story that explained how she has been affected by her father’s alleged crimes and insinuating the public doesn’t know the half of what he’s guilty of.

“I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently. I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless,” she posted. “My mother, siblings, and I would never condone, support or be apart of ANYTHING negative he has done.”

She also alluded to the fact that she has had her own troubling experiences with her dad.

“Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt,” she wrote. ”The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.”