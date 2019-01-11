Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios is continuing its quest to deliver high-quality content worldwide with its latest launch of a new comedy series titled: The World’s Funniest Weather.

According to the official description for the new weekly half-hour TV comedy series, The World’s Funniest Weather is a comedy compilation series featuring weather-related video clips and comedic moments assembled from local and international television stations, national news organizations, and home videos.

“We are extremely pleased and excited to launch this new comedy series,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios. “The World’s Funniest Weather is family-friendly, advertiser-friendly, and has one purpose: to keep us all laughing!!!”

The World’s Funniest Weather is the latest show added to Entertainment Studios’ roster of robust TV programs. It is the 42nd HD TV series from Allen’s growing media company which recently acquired The Weather Channel and produces a robust slate of programming for their eight cable networks, critically acclaimed theatrical releases and impactful digital platforms.

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios is also the machine behind the upcoming Keanu Reeves’ led Sci-fi thriller Replicas, which hits theaters today.

Last year, Allen sealed the deal and committed $4 million for the North American rights to Replicas and launched Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures International.

“International feature film distribution is a natural extension of the expanding reach of our global media, content, and technology company,” said Allen.

In collaboration with FilmNation Entertainment, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures International secured 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter as its inaugural project. The film is the sequel to 2017’s breakout feature 47 Meters Down, a shark thriller that grossed over $44.3 million on a $5.5 million budget. It was the highest grossing independent film in 2017. The sequel is currently in pre-production with a projected domestic premiere date of June 28, 2019.

Last year the company also announced that they ordered 650 new half-hour episodes of five popular court series for the 2018-2019 season. The five shows are broadcast in syndication on 90% of U.S. television markets and can be found on the Entertainment Studios network JusticeCentral.TV.

“Eight years after we launched our first court series AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, our viewers continue to enjoy some of the best court shows available,” said Allen. “Whether in broadcast syndication or on our 24-hour HD network JusticeCentral.TV, the investment to produce these 650 additional new episodes shows our commitment to being the largest producer of high-quality television court programming—and our unwavering confidence in this strong and engaging genre.”

The five court series include:

AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS

JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ

SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN

JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN

THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios is the parent company of TheGrio.