It looks like Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton are going to be roommates!

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, this weekend CBS announced the cast for the newest season of Celebrity Big Brother, a show where celebrities are forced to live together for weeks without any outside contact, while cameras follow them around 24/7.

The 2019 line up includes The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, R&B singer Tamar Braxton, former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Lindsay Lohan’s mom, Dina Lohan, TV star, Joey Lawrence, Olympic swimmer, Ryan Lochte and perhaps the most famous roommate of all time, O.J. Simpson’s former houseguest, Kato Kaelin.

Scaramucci is the second person from the Trump administration to appear on the show, following Omarosa Manigault-Newman who was cast last year after her unceremonious dismissal from the White House.

Although working with Trump may attract curious viewers to tune in, it’s clear producers also hope Atlanta based reality vets Burress and Braxton will bring their considerable fanbases to the the table as well.

On January 12, Burruss informed her millions of followers on Instagram that she would not be online for a while and now we know why.

“I’m gonna be taking a break from social media for a while,” explained the mother of two. “I kinda needed this break I think. Well all of my friends, they’re going to take over my page while I take a break.”

Braxton on the other hand, waited until the official announcement was made before addressing her new gig.

Sunday, the singer’s team uploaded a photo confirming the news to IG alongside a caption that read: “Surprise! Ive been such a huge fan of this show, and finally I get to compete! Make sure you tune in starting Monday January 21st to catch me on Celebrity Big Brother on CBS.”

All 12 of the celebrities are currently being sequestered in the house with no access to social media and will remain there until they’re voted out during weekly eviction competitions.

Grio fam, exactly how long do you think Tamar and Kandi will last in the house?

Celebrity Big Brother begins Monday, January 21 on CBS at 8PM EST.