A Brooklyn women broke down in tears while telling local reporters about the alleged sexual abuse of her 14-year-old granddaughter.

According to PIX11 News, Thursday, 44-year old Matthew Gibson, pastor of the Progressive Baptist Church of Brownsville and son of the church’s bishop, was arrested and charged with incest and sex abuse.

“He should rot in hell,” the victim’s grandmother, Josephine Maples, said to news outlet.

READ MORE: ‘Hate it or Love it!’: B Smith’s husband quotes 50 Cent while posting pictures of his alleged new girlfriend

The family doesn’t believe this is an isolated incident and is also alleging that sexual abuse of young girls has been going on for years at the church involving other sexual predators besides Gibson. The list of suspected offenders includes other male leaders in the church who are rumored to have preyed on young female parishioners for years and allegedly even impregnated a few.

Another woman related to the victim blew the whistle on this scandal says she only became aware of what was going on this past Wednesday after she took notice that the alleged victim was acting out of character. The abuse allegedly began just after the victim’s mother died, according to law-enforcement sources.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Regina King, and more looks from the Critics’ Choice Awards

🤖 [BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn] Pastor Matthew Gibson, son of the bishop of the Progressive Baptist Church of Brownsville, charged w/ sex abuse & rape of a 14-year-old relative. 🤖https://t.co/rljuwbiwNG — robot & bob (@GodlessRobot) January 14, 2019

“She just blurted it out to us,” the woman said. “We want to speak to the district attorney’s office because you failed us as well. We just found out he got a $10,000 bail, which is unheard of for a case like this. We’re really disappointed with the district attorney for setting his bail so low. It’s a shame.”

After Gibson was arrested, community members demonstrated outside of the Progressive Baptist Church on Howard Avenue on Sunday, demanding that the church be shut down. It remains closed as a crime scene. Gibson was arrested last week at a Brooklyn area homeless shelter, where it is said he has been living. Gibson has been arrested in the past for criminal trespassing, jumping the subway turnstile, and grand larceny, according to police.

Due to the sensitive nature of this case and the age of the victim, PIX11 issued a statement clarifying that it, “is not publishing potentially identifying details about the relative to protect the person’s identity. It is our policy to not identify rape victims unless they have chosen to come forward.”

TheGrio agrees with this sentiment.