Grammy award-winning artist, Drake and New York Giants’ wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. are facing a lawsuit against Bennett Sipes. Sipes claims that the entertainers and Kourtney Kardashian ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima arranged an attack on Sipes back in March of last year.

Sipes allegedly reported that he was beat up at Delilah’s, a West Hollywood nightclub after the encounter with the three men and their personal entourages. TMZ reports, that Sipes said he witnessed Drake give his crew a “throat slash”-like hand movement as he walked out of the nightclub VIP section.

Soon after, Sipes said Bendjima attacked him along with various members of Drake and Beckham Jr.’s entourages as he attempted to enter the restroom.

Video footage has been released to the press showing Bendjima punching Sipes repeatedly. While the altercation was taking place, a camera shows Drake and Beckham, Jr. near the incident watching, but never participating in the incident.

Sipes filed a police report but ended up dropping it. He, now, is suing Drake, Beckham Jr., Bendjima, the night club, and others for medical bills and suffering “extreme mental anguish and physical pain.”

Colin Jones, Sipes’ attorney told TMZ, “We gave the defendant’s months to settle this claim without litigation, but when they failed to be accountable for their actions, we were left with no choice but to file suit to seek justice for our client.”

Video footage of the incident can be seen here.

This is not the first time that Drake has be accused of setting people up to get ambushed. Last year, the “In My Feelings” rapper allegedly sent goons out after Pusha-T while he was in Canada. On Wednesday, Pusha-T tweeted, “You tried, you failed…I’m hearing you wanna try again, this time I’m not gonna play with you, any of you.”