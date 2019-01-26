The cause of death of comedian Kevin Barnett has been revealed as complications caused by pancreatitis, according to E! News.

As previously reported by theGrio, Barnett, 32, the writer behind the new Fox comedy series Rel, died while on vacation in Mexico.

Comedian Ben Kissel, who co-hosted the podcast Round Table of Gentlemen with Barnett, broke the news on his Twitter, writing:

“Dear Last Podcast family, It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett,” he said. “The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you will see them again. We love you KB.”

The Chief of the Forensic Medical Service told E! in a statement, “The corresponding autopsy was carried out, which determined that the cause of death was: Non Traumatic Hemorrhage, caused by pancreatitis.”

The statement continues, “At the moment his body is still in facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of Tijuana, waiting to be delivered to his family members who are performing the legal proceedings.”

A U.S. Department of State official also confirmed his death in a statement to E! News.

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen, Kevin Barnett, in Tijuana on Jan. 22,” the statement reads. “We offer our sincerest condolences to his family on their loss, and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

Rel co-creator Lil Rel Howery remembered his “dope” and “true friend” in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“I was trying to figure out what to say but I can’t I’m truly heartbroken by this and just really hurt as the hours pass…” Howery wrote “So gifted and so dope and a true friend!!!! I don’t know what else to say this is crazy to me!!!!”

A rep for Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE: “Our hearts are broken, as are those of everyone at Rel, at the news of Kevin Barnett’s passing. He was an incredibly funny, wildly talented man who had so much more to do and so many more stories to tell. We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time.”