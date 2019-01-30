Here they go…

Hollywood, has once again, misidentified one of our favorite Black celebrities as the wrong person. On Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Girls Trip‘s Regina Hall revealed that she has received a lot of free gifts intended for fellow actress Regina King.

“They have really been so excited about Regina King and they get confused, so they send me her gifts,” Hall stated.

Hall told the audience that during this current award season, companies have sent her all kinds of gifts including shopping spree certificates. This would be amazing except, they were not meant for her. There meant for other Oscar-nominated Regina.

Fellow actor and guest to the show, Charlie Day, warned Hall that she was going to stop receiving gifts since she just made the news public. He also said that King would be at her house asking to collect her presents.

Hall, who was a first-time guest on the show, said she felt as if the companies should re-gift the presents to King since it was their mistake.

“I certainly thought, ‘Ah, they’ve made a mistake,'” she said after Corden asked her if she plans to send the gifts to King.

A few similar incidents occurred last year with two other famous black women. Last September, The New York Times mistaking actress Angela Bassett for Omarosa Manigault at the Emmys.

Black Twitter was quick to call out the New York Times about the issue on the social media platform, requesting that they fix the mix-up and apologize to Bassett.

The widely-known publication issued a statement promising to fix the issue the next day.

Since Hall made the mix-up between her and King public, we’re hoping that these companies will start doing their research on our favorite Black celebrities and deliver their gifts to the correct recipient.