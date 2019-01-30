Singer and entrepreneur, Rihanna is happy for ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown. Recently, Chris has introduced his newfound romance, 25-year-old Ammika Harris, to the world.

According to HollywoodLife.com, a source close to Rihanna says that it feels good to see him “have healthier, more mature relationships.” The source also told the website that Rihanna hopes Brown falls in love again.

“Rihanna thinks Ammika is pretty and hopes that she and Chris make each other happy… Rihanna doesn’t feel any jealousy towards Ammika.”

“Instead, Ri tries not to worry about who Chris is dating, Rihanna has moved on from her relationship with Chris a long time ago.”

Harris has been reportedly supporting Brown during his recent rape allegations. Just days before he was accused, Harris was seen with Brown at a spot in Paris. Brown was in Paris because he was shooting a music video.

READ MORE: Chris Brown accuses woman of making false allegations in defamation lawsuit

Since the allegations, Brown has filed a defamation lawsuit against the 24-year-old woman who accused the artist of rape in Paris.

Reports say that Harris has been Brown’s “rock” during this time and she has helped him stay positive during the scandal.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is focusing on making money with her Fenty brand and recording her new album. The new album and eighth studio project, will be Rihanna’s first release since 2016’s ANTI. When Rihanna announced this year that she was back in the studio, no one knew anything else about the upcoming album, including which artists she is collaborating with or the titles or number of tracks. Now we know that The Dream is producing the project.